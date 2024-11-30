5 ultra plush mattress deals for side and lightweight sleepers this Black Friday

An ultra-plush mattress offers cloud-like comfort that can add a touch of luxury to your sleep. If you like feeling enveloped by your bed, here are five Black Friday mattress deals for you to check out.

Our top pick is the Plush Soft Saatva Classic for $400 off with our exclusive discount at Saatva, bringing the price of a queen to $1,695 (reg. $2,095). It comes with free White Glove Delivery, a 365-night trial, and a lifetime warranty.

The Saatva Classic is our best mattress of the year overall — it's the full package of comfort, support, and value. However, if you're looking for something more affordable (or even more opulent), you'll find other great ultra-plush mattress deals during this year's Black Friday mattress sales. Here are five we recommend...

5 Black Friday ultra-plush mattress deals

1. Saatva Classic Plush Soft Mattress: was $1,395 from $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is our top-rated mattress thanks to its combination of pressure relief and contouring support. This mattress comes in three firmness options but the Plush Soft option sits at just 3/10 on the brand's firmness scale. Saatva recommends this option for lighter-weight sleepers and side sleepers who want that body-hugging feel. (We tested the Luxury Firm version in our Saatva Classic mattress review.) Currently, you can get $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic thanks to our exclusive sale. That brings a queen size down to just $1,695 (was $2,095) and it comes with plenty of perks including a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free White Glove Shipping.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Soft Signature Hybrid: from $665 $465.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

This mattress comes in three firmness options; we tried Medium in our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress review. Soft sits at 3 out of 10 on the brand's firmness scale. This hybrid uses high-quality foams and encased coils for deep pressure relief and responsive support. Add a cooling pillow-top for an even softer (and cooler) feel. Right now you can get 30% off for Black Friday, bringing the cost of a queen down to $932.40 (was $1,332). It comes with a 120-night trial, 10-year warranty, and free shipping.

3. Stearns & Foster Estate Soft Mattress: from $2,299 $2,099 + $300 Visa Gift Card at Stearns & Foster

The Stearns & Foster Estate comes in a choice of five firmness options. You can choose the Soft, which is around 3 out of 10 on the brand's firmness scale, or upgrade to the Soft Pillow Top (1/10 firmness) for an extra luxurious feel. This hybrid combines Tempur-Indulge memory foam with IntelliCoil innersprings. Right now you can save up to $400 on the Stearns & Foster Estate, bringing the cost of a queen down to $2,199 (was $2,399). It also comes with a $300 Visa Gift Card. Perks include a 90-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, and free White Glove Delivery to a room of your choice.

4. Amerisleep AS5 Memory Foam Mattress: from $2,099 $1,599 at Amerisleep

The AS5 is the softest mattress Amerisleep makes, rated a 3 out of 10 on the brand's firmness scale. It combines a layer plant-based memory foam with a layer of responsive flex foam for an ultra-soft feel that doesn't compromise support. On top is a specialist cooling cover designed to draw heat away from your body so you don't get too warm as you sink into the soft comfort layer. Regularly $2,349 for a queen, the Amerisleep Black Friday sale cuts $500 off, dropping it to $1,849. It comes with a 100-night trial, a 20-year warranty, and free shipping.

5. Helix Sunet Luxe Mattress: from $1,373 $1,002.29 with code TOMS27 + freebies at Helix Sleep

The Helix Sunset Luxe is rated a 3 out of 10 on the brand's firmness scale, and while our testers found it skewed firmer than that in our hands-on review, the pillow-top didn't skimp on the contouring, especially for side sleeping. It's 25% off during the Helix Black Friday mattress sale, but you can get 27% off with our exclusive discount code TOMS27. That brings the price of a queen to just $1,732 (reg. $2,373). It also comes with free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector — along with a 15-year warranty, a 100-night trial, and free shipping.

What is an ultra plush mattress?

Ultra plush mattresses are best suited to side sleepers and lightweight sleepers who need extra cushioning around the shoulders and hips. They're the softest mattresses you can buy, usually sitting between a 1-3 out of 10 on the firmness scale. They typically feature layers of soft memory foam and/or pillow-tops that conform to your body whilst providing excellent pressure relief — but they'll also provide support in the areas you need it most.