You only need a pair of dumbbells and these 7 moves to build full-body strength

Got a pair of dumbbells and 15-20 minutes? This 7-move workout from fitness coach Caroline Idiens is a perfect way to squeeze in a quick yet powerful session. No gym is needed for this one, just you and one set of dumbbells.

With over 25 years of experience and 2 million Instagram followers, Idiens is a master at making fitness approachable, whether you're working out at home or in the gym. All you need for this full-body session is one set of dumbbells, or even better, a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells so you can choose the right weight for each move. But don't worry if you don’t have any dumbbells, two water bottles will work too.

Once you're in your workout gear and ready to go, simply follow her demonstrations below, master each move, complete your reps, and repeat the circuit three times for an effective workout that won’t take up your whole morning or evening.

Watch Caroline Idiens' Full-Body Dumbbell Workout

Squats x12

Narrow shoulder press x12

Row to extension x12

L raises x12

Isolated bicep curl x12

Lateral lunge & curl x10

Single Romanian Deadlift x10 each side

This full-body circuit is perfect for people of all fitness levels. Watching trainers lift heavy weights online can feel intimidating, and it’s easy to feel pressured to do the same. But the truth is, there’s never any expectation to lift the same weight as the trainer.

With a trainer like Caroline Idiens, you don’t have to worry about that. She has shared that she is using 8 lbs dumbbells for this workout but reminds us all, “Use the weights that are right for you.” As with any form of workout, it’s all about finding what works for your body and feeling good while you move.

This routine includes a mix of moves, but they all require minimal space. As long as you can extend your arms forward and to the side and have room for a lateral lunge, you can do this workout anywhere.

Most of the exercises in the routine are common strength training moves, like your standard squats and bicep curls. However, some have a twist, such as the shoulder press becoming a narrow shoulder press and the L raises, which are a variation of dumbbell raises. You’ll work everything from your quads and shoulders to your biceps and back, as well as your glutes and hamstrings, all in one session.

If you want to continue making progress beyond this workout, it’s important to build a consistent routine that fits into your lifestyle. While you could repeat this session over and over, it's likely that you’ll eventually tire of it and lose motivation. To keep things interesting, try incorporating other strength workouts into your fitness regime, like this 30-minute standing abs routine, and add some cardio for variety.

In addition to adding variety to your weekly routine, you should also increase the intensity and challenge of your workouts to avoid hitting a plateau. Progressive overload, which involves gradually increasing the difficulty of your training, is a key method for building strength and muscle. While lifting heavier weights is one way to do this, you can also increase reps or shorten rest periods to keep up the hard work.