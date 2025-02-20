Skip the sit-ups — try this 30-minute standing abs workout for a stronger core

The benefits of a strong core are endless, but finding the motivation to get down on the floor for those sit-ups and crunches can be a struggle. Thankfully, ab workouts don’t have to mean lying on a mat. A standing ab workout can strengthen your core while also giving you a cardio boost.

Enter this 30-minute standing core routine from online fitness trainer Olivia Lawson. Set to upbeat music, her guided workout targets your core while incorporating cardio. This gets your heart rate up and helps you burn more calories, which can keep your metabolism elevated even after you’ve finished exercising.

You can follow along with the entire routine via the video Lawson published on her YouTube channel, which we’ve included below. Set it up on your TV at home or on your phone at the gym, and enjoy this equipment-free, all-standing core workout.

Watch Olivia Lawson's 30-Minute All-Standing Ab Routine

30 MIN STANDING CARDIO ABS WORKOUT- No Repeats | No Equipment | Fat Burning - YouTube Watch On

You might be more used to squeezing in a five-minute ab finisher when you have a spare moment or tacking it onto the end of your usual workouts, so 30 minutes might sound like a lot. But don’t worry, the structure and flow of this routine make it easier to manage. With 45 seconds of work per move and 15 seconds of rest, you’ll be able to keep a good pace and fit in a solid 30-minute session that feels achievable and effective.

Plus, you have the background music to keep you motivated. Research shows that music can improve exercise performance by helping you push through fatigue or work harder for longer. If you don't feel like the video's background music has this effect on you, you can always mute the video and play your own tunes while following along with Lawson's moves.

Another motivating aspect of this routine is the no-repeats structure. While workouts with repeats can be useful for mastering exercises and improving form, they can sometimes become boring and less engaging as you near the end. Instead, Lawson's routine packs in a variety of moves that keep things fresh helping the 30 minutes to fly by.

At first glance, this workout might seem more cardio-focused with its step-based moves. However, the exercises include elements like twists or holding positions that actively engage the core so your midsection gets a solid workout alongside the cardiovascular benefits.

On that note, no matter the move you are working on, knowing how to engage your core is the most important thing to do when working on your abs. You can tell your core is engaged when you feel it tighten, like pulling your belly button toward your spine.



Getting into the habit of engaging your core during workouts is key if you're looking to build better strength and stability. A strong core improves posture, control, and technique while helping to protect your spine and support your pelvis. So, whether you're lifting weights, doing cardio, or practicing yoga, keeping your core engaged is a great way to maintain proper form and prevent injury.