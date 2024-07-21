You don’t need sit-ups to strengthen your core — try this 5 move no equipment workout instead

Building a stronger core takes dedication and consistency, but thankfully, you don't need to stick to traditional ab exercises like sit-ups or the standard plank. This five-move routine includes a mix of core-blasting exercises and requires no equipment, so you can get started right away.

The exercises in this routine from trainer Sandy Sklar are a combination of dynamic and static core movements designed to build overall core strength, stability, and endurance.

As you work through each exercise, they will also target various muscles in the abdominal region, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and transverse abdominis.

The routine is floor-based so if you can, lay out a mat of some sort to protect your back and joints as you work out. We like to perform ab circuits on one of the best yoga mats but anything with a layer of padding will do.

If you currently suffer from an injury or health condition, consult a qualified medical professional before trying a new exercise regime.

Watch Sandy Sklar's 5-Move Core Workout

Starting with the Bicycle Crunch that includes a three-count pause, you'll be honing in on your obliques and rectus abdominis. The added hold at the end is there to challenge and improve muscle endurance and control in your core and will also contribute to developing a toned midsection.

The Large Flutter Kicks will target your lower abs and hip flexors. Raising your hands up for your legs to tap against at the top of the move will add in some extra resistance and increase the level of muscle engagement.

Next up, sticking to the lower abs, taking a crunch, reversing it and adding in a hip raise is a sure way to fire up the muscles nearer the bottom of your midsection. The addition of a hip raise to this move will increase the core engagement and target the muscles in your lower back.

Adding in a little upper body to things, the High Plank to Plank Jack will work the entire core region all the while adding in some work for your shoulder. Maintaining a strong stance in the plank position while working through the entire move will benefit your balance, stability and coordination.

The penultimate move, the Blast Off Plank, takes the standard plank but advances it with the 'blast off' variation, which will require some mobility work as you lean backwards and launch into the end position. Your core, shoulders and legs will be at work here and it will benefit your overall functional fitness as well as core endurance.

Finishing on a high, you'll take on the Three Count Mountain Climbers. Sklar seems to have a thing for three or at least a thing for making you work hard to make those gains. This move incorporates the core, shoulders, and legs and uses the three-count pause to increase muscle engagement and control, improving your core strength and stability.