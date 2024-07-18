You don't need planks to build core muscle — try this 3-move kettlebell ab workout instead

You can build a stronger core using this three-move kettlebell abs workout without planks, crunches or sit-ups.

I like to include compound exercises as much as possible when strengthening my midsection with weights. Targeting more muscle groups in one go makes your workout more efficient without spending hours in the gym.

You just need a set of the best kettlebells and 25 minutes to blast your core. Here’s how to do the kettlebell workout, and the benefits of adding it to your routine.

If you currently suffer from an injury or health condition, consult a qualified medical professional before trying a new exercise regime.

(Image credit: Getty images)

What is the 3-move kettlebell workout for your abs?

Collectively, the three exercises below target the rectus abdominis, which run down the front of your stomach and create the six-pack look, plus the deeper stabilizer core muscles called the transverse abdominis, the hip flexors and the glutes.

American kettlebell swings target more of your upper body than their Russian counterpart, hitting the arms and shoulders as you drive the weight overhead. V-sits help recruit the muscles in your lower back and the oblique muscles and quads also see some action.

The farmer’s walk — not typically viewed as an out-and-out core exercise — requires core stabilization as you walk with weights and maintain an upright torso position, also hitting your arms, shoulders, upper back, chest, glutes, hips and legs.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. V-sits

V-sits primarily strengthen the front body, which is why I love using them to hit my abs, obliques, hip flexors and transverse abdominis. The quads and hamstrings are also active and build mobility across your body.

Lie on your back with your arms and legs extended

Point your toes and brace your core

Flatten your lower back into the floor

As you breathe out, lift your torso and legs and touch your hands toward your toes, creating a V-shape with your body and maintaining your balance

Keep your arms and legs as straight as possible, pause, then lower back to the starting position with control

If you find it too difficult to move both legs together, alternate your feet (as above).

2. American kettlebell swings

American swings are a full-body exercise that develops power, coordination and balance, plus strengthens your upper body and the muscles that run along your posterior chain, including your lower back, glutes and hamstrings.

How:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and place a kettlebell between your legs. If you’re familiar with the move, try using two kettlebells

Softly bend your knees and brace your stomach muscles

Hinge forward at the hips, keep your back flat, lift your chest and set your shoulders back and down

Grip the kettlebell and drive it backward between your legs

Drive the kettlebell upward and snap your hips forward, squeezing your glutes

Send the weight overhead and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Keep your torso and glutes tight

Pause at the top, then control the descent back down between your legs.

3. Kettlebell farmer's walk

Walking with weights builds core stability, balance, coordination and full-body strength. It also teaches your body to work unilaterally, moving one leg at a time as you hold the weights.

The farmer’s walk combines isometric and isotonic exercise, meaning some muscles (like your shoulders and core) are held under tension without moving, while others move (isotonic contraction). There’s even research to show that you can benefit from similar muscle activation to a deadlift.

How:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and place a kettlebell on either side of your body

Bend your knees and squat down, keeping your chest lifted and the weight evenly distributed across your feet, and grip both kettlebells

Brace your core and set your shoulders back and down

Push through your heels to stand

Walk with the weights without leaning forward, backward, or over to one side.

The workout takes 25 minutes to complete and taps into your ability to endure. Set a timer, then perform 2 repetitions of your v-sits and kettlebell swings, then perform a 100-meter kettlebell farmer’s walk. Start at the top, this time completing 3 reps and repeating the 100-meter walk.

Continue adding 1 rep every round. Once you hit 25 minutes, perform a 90-second farmer’s hold as a finisher, standing still while holding a kettlebell in each hand and keeping your chest proud.