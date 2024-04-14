This 8-move mobility routine boosts hip mobility and reduces stiffness in just 16 minutes

Having good hip mobility helps you move better, avoid injury and perform exercises effectively by letting your hips move freely and comfortably. But you may be wondering what you can do to improve the range of motion in your hips?

We've found a home hip mobility routine that doesn't require any equipment and it only takes 16 minutes to complete. But it may be worth having one of the best yoga mats to hand, as this will help to protect your joints and help you to feel more comfortable as you work through the exercises.

A good hip-mobilizing routine will incorporate stretches and exercises that target the hip flexors, adductors and rotators. And, thanks to certified mobility coach, Anthony Green, you can do this in just eight moves.



Gaiam Yoga Mat: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGaiam-Exercise-Exercises-Metallic-Medallion%2Fdp%2FB07PTNTS3R%2Fref%3Dsr_1_116%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $35 now $25 @ Amazon

This popular yoga mat is one of our favorites and pulls in a 4.7 rating across nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon. It's famed for marrying thickness with a lightweight feel. Plus, you get a free yoga class with your purchase, which seems like a steal with this 27% discount.

What is the 16-minute hip mobility routine?

So, there are eight exercises to work through. Green recommends spending 60 seconds on each side for each move. Depending on how tight your hips are feeling, 60 seconds may feel long and even painful. Feel free to reduce the time spent on each side as you can always build up the more you loosen up.

In Green's Instagram post (embedded below), you will find demonstrations of each exercise. Be sure to take note of his form as this will help you to really target the hips and avoid injury.

A post shared by Anthony Green | Mobility (@coachgreen.pt) A photo posted by on

The exercises in this routine target various muscle groups surrounding the hip joint, including the hip flexors, adductors and rotators. Working these areas can lead to an increase in freedom of movement, which is crucial for performing daily activities with greater ease and efficiency.

Given that the hips play a central role in maintaining proper posture, improving mobility in this area can help alleviate tightness or tension that can contribute to poor posture habits. If you are prone to slouch at your desk then perhaps a little work on your hip mobility could help you hold your posture up a little better.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, fitness enthusiasts of all backgrounds can benefit from increased hip mobility, as it allows for greater efficiency of movement and improved biomechanics during activities or workouts. Whether it's running, weightlifting or yoga, having mobile hips enables individuals to generate power, agility and stability, therefore maximizing performance potential.

Aside from mobility routines like this one, strength training exercises that specifically target the muscles surrounding the hips can also aid in improving hip mobility. Exercises such as squats, lunges and hip thrusts not only build strength but also promote stability and mobility in the hip joints.