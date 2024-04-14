This 8-move mobility routine boosts hip mobility and reduces stiffness in just 16 minutes

Features
By Jessica Downey
published

8 moves to open up your hips

a woman leaning into a deep lunge with her hands held high above her head
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Having good hip mobility helps you move better, avoid injury and perform exercises effectively by letting your hips move freely and comfortably. But you may be wondering what you can do to improve the range of motion in your hips? 

We've found a home hip mobility routine that doesn't require any equipment and it only takes 16 minutes to complete. But it may be worth having one of the best yoga mats to hand, as this will help to protect your joints and help you to feel more comfortable as you work through the exercises.

A good hip-mobilizing routine will incorporate stretches and exercises that target the hip flexors, adductors and rotators. And, thanks to certified mobility coach, Anthony Green, you can do this in just eight moves.

Gaiam Yoga Mat: was $35 now $25 @ Amazon

Gaiam Yoga Mat: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGaiam-Exercise-Exercises-Metallic-Medallion%2Fdp%2FB07PTNTS3R%2Fref%3Dsr_1_116%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $35 now $25 @ Amazon
This popular yoga mat is one of our favorites and pulls in a 4.7 rating across nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon. It's famed for marrying thickness with a lightweight feel. Plus, you get a free yoga class with your purchase, which seems like a steal with this 27% discount. 

View Deal

What is the 16-minute hip mobility routine?

So, there are eight exercises to work through. Green recommends spending 60 seconds on each side for each move. Depending on how tight your hips are feeling, 60 seconds may feel long and even painful. Feel free to reduce the time spent on each side as you can always build up the more you loosen up.

In Green's Instagram post (embedded below), you will find demonstrations of each exercise. Be sure to take note of his form as this will help you to really target the hips and avoid injury.

A post shared by Anthony Green | Mobility (@coachgreen.pt)

A photo posted by on

The exercises in this routine target various muscle groups surrounding the hip joint, including the hip flexors, adductors and rotators. Working these areas can lead to an increase in freedom of movement, which is crucial for performing daily activities with greater ease and efficiency.

Given that the hips play a central role in maintaining proper posture, improving mobility in this area can help alleviate tightness or tension that can contribute to poor posture habits. If you are prone to slouch at your desk then perhaps a little work on your hip mobility could help you hold your posture up a little better.

Plus, fitness enthusiasts of all backgrounds can benefit from increased hip mobility, as it allows for greater efficiency of movement and improved biomechanics during activities or workouts. Whether it's running, weightlifting or yoga, having mobile hips enables individuals to generate power, agility and stability, therefore maximizing performance potential.

Aside from mobility routines like this one, strength training exercises that specifically target the muscles surrounding the hips can also aid in improving hip mobility. Exercises such as squats, lunges and hip thrusts not only build strength but also promote stability and mobility in the hip joints. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Yoga Mats
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 95 deals
Filters
Arrow
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
1
Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat Exercise...
Amazon
$19.99
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
2
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
REI.com
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
3
Manduka Unisex Adult Black...
Walmart
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
4
Manduka Pro Yoga Mat Black...
Backcountry.com
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
5
Manduka Pro Yoga Mat - Deep...
Sam's Club US
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
6
Gaiam Yoga Mat - Lakeside...
Target
$14.99
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
7
Gaiam Stay-Put Yoga Mat...
CVS
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
8
Manduka PRO Lite Yoga Mat -...
Amazon
$108
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
9
Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat Exercise...
Amazon
$19.99
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
10
Manduka PRO Lite Yoga Mat -...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Fitness Writer

Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.


Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.


She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.