The coolest golf gear used by Justin Thomas and other pros at the RBC Heritage — and where to buy it

The RBC Heritage golf tournament is in the books, and Justin Thomas took the event down in a playoff against Andrew Novak. Outside of playing some incredible golf, Justin Thomas had the golf world talking with his new FootJoy shoes, as well as other stylish apparel and equipment.

And you can buy lots of the products he wore! Whether you want to rock the shoes, polo, or swing the same club, I've looked over Justin Thomas' kit to find the five coolest items that you can buy right now.

FootJoy HyperFlex: $180 at FootJoy To me, this is the most exciting thing I saw at the RBC Heritage. Justin Thomas and some other players are switching to the FootJoy HyperFlex golf shoes, and I can't say I blame them. In addition to the five stylish colors, they are also renowned for the comfort they offer. You can snag a pair right now and be the envy of your friends on the course.

Justin Thomas first announced his switch to the FootJoy HyperFlex in March, and it created waves around the golf world. Now he's won a tournament wearing them, which is sure to further spur demand.

“It wasn’t a case where there was something wrong with what he was wearing, he was just looking at other shoes out there that might work better for his swing specifically,” Patrick Trubiano, director of product management for FootJoy, told Golf Digest. “For someone with Justin's caliber, every little bit of improvement is massive.”

I have a pair in the white and gray colorway, and although I've only worn them once, I must say they're incredibly comfortable. I can't wait to take them out for another round to put them to the test even more.

Tommy Fleetwood's golf polo — Nike Tour polo

Nike Tour polo: $80 at nike Nike produces some of the softest and most comfortable polos on the market. And price-wise, they're not terrible. This particular one was worn by Tommy Fleetwood this weekend at the RBC Heritage, and it features a slick design. The Tour model is Nike's most comfortable, making it a worthwhile purchase.

Nike is one of the most iconic brands in sports, and its presence in golf was always heightened by Tiger Woods' association with the company (although he has since moved on to his own brand, Sun Day Red). Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler are just a few of the golfers who rock Nike apparel on the course.

Although Nike stopped making clubs many years ago, it hasn't stopped the brand from being a force in golf, continuing to outfit everyone from top pros to weekend warriors like us.

Joel Dahmen's polo — Good Good Tee'd Up polo

Good Good Tee'd Up Polo: $74 at goodgoodgolf.com Good Good has officially started working with PGA Tour players, and Joel Dahmen is among the first crop. He was wearing one of Good Good's more reserved polo designs, but his was heavily modified with a more prominent Good logo, along with some of his other sponsors, such as Cleveland.

Good Good is one of the most fashion-forward golf brands going for younger golfers because the brand exploded in popularity through a YouTube channel. After making waves through the players in Good Good, the company is sponsoring pro golfers on the PGA Tour, potentially opening up the brand to a ton of new people.

If you like busy polos, Good Good is a great brand to check out, as its website is full of bright polos that'll stand out from the crowd. But the company also offers some more low-key options like the one Dahmen wore. And while he didn't win at the RBC Heritage, his performance was still impressive, and he looked good doing it.

Jordan Spieth's hat — UA Jordan Spieth Drive

Under Armour Jordan Spieth Drive: $40 at Under Armour US Jordan Spieth has one of golf's coolest personal logos, and Under Armour has embraced it by offering the Jordan Spieth Drive hat with the logo on the side. It's available in white and black, but Jordan was seen wearing the white model at the RBC Heritage.

Jordan Spieth is one of those golfers that's hard not to like. He carries himself with class whether he's winning or losing. And he always looks cool in his Under Armour gear. Perhaps my favorite piece was this simple hat with a UA logo on the front and Spieth's logo on the side.

It's not a crazy busy hat, which tends to be more my style, but the extra logo makes this one stand out from the crowd while giving it that tour-inspired look and feel (tour players need to cram as many logos as possible on their clothing to meet sponsor demands). Sure, for my game companies are more likely to run away than sponsor me, but I can feel like a pro with this hat.

Justin Thomas putter — Scotty Cameron Phantom X5.5

Scotty Cameron Phantom X5.5: $449 at PGA TOUR Superstore This isn't the exact putter Justin Thomas used to win at the RBC Heritage — his was a specially designed prototype. This is the closest you can get to a Scotty Cameron product off the rack without spending thousands of dollars.

Look at the milling on the face of that Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.5. It's easily one of the more beautiful putters you can get your hands on. Scotty Cameron putters have always had a special place in my heart (though I've been using a LAB recently), and it's hard to find a more visually stunning model than the Phantom 5.5.

And it obviously rolls the ball well, as evidenced by Justin Thomas's win using a prototype version. If you get the regular version, I'm confident you'll love it, especially when you carry it around in one of the best golf bags on the market.