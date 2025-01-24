Best of the PGA Show 2025: Incredible new golf products

Tom's Guide officially visited the PGA Show this past week to see upcoming golf products. While the new clubs certainly took center stage for hardcore golfers, we're here to focus on the gadgets and apparel that stole our attention.

In the end, we met with many companies in the golf space, but only a few took homeTom's Guide PGA Show 2025 awards. Much like we did with Best of CES 2025 awards, we've found the top products on display at the massive golf convention to bring to your attention.

Our awards cover six key categories that we think are important to golfers. Whether you want to know what clothing brands are worth your attention or which rangefinders are the best, you'll find them here.

Best innovation: Garmin G20

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The PGA Show has various tech-related golf gadgets, and the Garmin G20 impressed me the most. It's a relatively simple device that tells you the distance to the front, back and center of the green. While there are hundreds of devices capable of doing that, what makes the Garmin G20 stand out is its solar-powered capability. If you're golfing in sunny conditions, you'll literally never need to charge it, and you'll always know how far you have to finish the hole.

Best launch monitor: Foresight GC3S

(Image credit: Future)

For me, nothing is better than a Foresight launch monitor. (And I'm not alone — the GCQuad is the choice of many top pros.) We've covered Foresight and Bushnell's Link-enabled technology; the GC3S is the launch monitor that enables it. Thanks to a subscription model, it's more affordable than others offered by the company, but it's just as good as the standard GC3, a staple for golfers worldwide.

Best rangefinder: CaddyTalk Windy

(Image credit: Future)

Rangefinders are a super competitive market with companies constantly looking for the next big thing. CaddyTalk has found it with its Windy rangefinder. It takes the incredible triangulation feature that completely solves the issue of finding distances only when it's cart path and adds wind detection. A small sensor pops out of the rangefinder and detects the wind in real-time. The wind and slope are then factored in when you shoot the pin, and you get crazy accurate plays-like distance.

The Windy rangefinder is coming in the summer, but the excellent triangulation feature is available now with the CaddyTalk Cube.

Best training aid: Bal.on

One of the most important aspects of the golf swing is how your weight is distributed between your feet. Bal.on uses a pair of smart insoles and a small clip that detects the pressure on each foot to help you get your weight slightly back on the backswing and forward as you explode through impact. Once you build the habit of distributing your weight correctly, you'll chunk the ball less and hit better shots.

Best apparel line: Redvanly

(Image credit: Future)

This is perhaps the most subjective category. Everyone's taste in clothing is different. For me, Redvanly took the show with various prints and comfortable materials. And then I felt their absolutely fantastic pants. The softness of Redvanly's pants is like nothing I've felt before, and they sealed my decision. While the brand doesn't get as much hype as Greyson and other premium apparel makers, I have a feeling that it will change in 2025 when the company's new line launches.

Best accessory: Rewind golf (Swag)

(Image credit: Future)

Swag is one of my favorite brands in the golf space, and the company's new Rewind brand takes the quality of Swag's limited drop headcovers, puts famous movie references on them and makes them more affordable and readily available at Golf Galaxy and Dick's. I still love Swag's limited stuff (and the quality influenced my decision), but the Rewind brand from Swag is set to take headcovers to the next level. And Swag said it'll keep rolling out more as time goes on, so there will be more movie references to be excited about.