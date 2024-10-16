Samsung's Galaxy Ring is finally available in Australia — here's what you need to know

Released in the US back in July, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is finally available to purchase in Australia from today (October 16, 2024), carrying a AU$699 price tag. While that's slightly more expensive than an imported Oura Ring 4, it's worth noting that there are no subscription fees for the Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Ring is made from titanium, making it both tough and lightweight (2.3g to 3.2g grams, depending on which size you choose), with a 7mm width and a 2.6mm thickness. You can choose from Black, Silver and Gold colour options.

It also has water resistance ratings of 10ATM (meaning it can handle pressures up to an equivalent of 100 metres in depth) and IP68 (up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes).

Samsung Galaxy Ring REVIEW - Better Than Oura? - YouTube Watch On

Samsung Galaxy Ring: AU availability

Available exclusively from Samsung's online store and Samsung experience stores in Australia, the Galaxy Ring is the South Korean electronics giant's first fitness ring, offering AI-powered health tracking features for Android smartphone users.

Due to wildly varying finger sizes, the Galaxy Ring is available in nine size options. Note, the sizes do not correspond with traditional ring sizing, which is why the first part of the online purchasing journey involves selecting the "I don't know my size" option. From there, customers will receive a sizing kit in the mail. After which, they can head back to the online store to finalise their selection.

It's worth noting that customers must confirm their purchase before receiving the sizing kit. Thankfully, Samsung has a 30-day "extended change of mind" policy which allows Aussies to return the ring and receive a full refund, no questions asked.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: How does it work?

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Ring offers a three-sensor system: an accelerometer to track your movements, a skin temperature sensor for sleep tracking purposes, and an optical bio-signal sensor to monitor your heart rate and provide data on your heart condition.

Users can monitor their stats in real-time via the Samsung Health app, so long as the Galaxy Ring is paired to a Samsung smartphone or any smartphone running Android 11 or above. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Ring is not compatible with iOS devices.

Although most of the Galaxy Ring's features are available to any compatible Android phone, one Samsung-exclusive feature the wearable offers is 'Double Pinch' gestures.

Depending on the context, users can use the gesture to take a picture, dismiss an alarm and more, although it'll only work when the Galaxy Ring is worn on an index finger. Additionally, double pinching will be disabled if the user is also wearing a Galaxy Watch with gestures enabled.

In terms of activity tracking, the Galaxy Ring will automatically detect walking and running, though you'll have to manually select other workouts and fitness routines in the Samsung Heath app.

As for battery life, the Galaxy Ring itself offers 7 days of juice, while its included charging case will provide an additional 7 days, amounting to a fortnight of health and fitness tracking from a full charge. To find out more about Samsung's new Galaxy Ring, check out our in-depth review.