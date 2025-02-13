No, not crunches — build a strong core using just 5 moves and a dumbbell

Mat exercises like crunches target important core muscles that protect the lower back, stabilize the hips and support posture. But they tend to get a little boring, and if you’ve been doing them for long enough they may not be so challenging anymore.

Your core muscles must work hard when walking, running and lifting, so a well-rounded ab routine will also train these muscles while standing upright. A recent scroll through Instagram led me to fitness influencer Heidi Neal and her standing core workout, which made me realize I’ve been spending way too much time on the mat lately.

With that in mind, I grabbed one of the best dumbbells and tried Neal’s workout. I'm very surprised at the outcome.

Watch Heidi Neal’s standing core workout:

You’ll just need one dumbbell for this workout, although you could also try it unweighted if desired. Neal includes five exercises, performed one side at a time (unilaterally) for 30 seconds per side. The exercises are:

Plié side tap

Lateral lunge windmill

Repeater

Knee press

March twist.

A post shared by Heidi Neal • Fitness Trainer • Home Workouts (@heidinealfitness)

Neal says the whole workout should take 10 minutes to complete. If you’re a beginner, aim for two rounds with brief rests between the exercises and sets. If you consider yourself more advanced, try three rounds with minimal rest.

Here are my observations after trying Neal’s standing core workout.

My abs felt it

I have a bad back, so training my core is a must. Exercises like planks and weighted heel taps have a regular place in my routine, so I didn’t really think that Neal’s workout would be too difficult for me.

However, I was surprised at how these movements challenged my abs in new ways. I could feel these muscles working to contract and stabilize my whole body, especially on exercises called “Repeater” and “March Twist.”

The knee presses also proved to be more difficult than I anticipated, especially given that I do a similar exercise on the mat all the time. Adding the weight from the dumbbell and removing the support from the floor made my abs work harder to keep good form.

Training without progression or change can cause strength and conditioning plateaus. If your mat work has started to feel easy, it could be time to try a standing core workout like this one.

My glutes felt it too

Glute exercises are often thrown into lower-body routines, but technically your glutes are part of your core. While it’s easy to neglect your backside when lying flat on a mat, your glutes will be forced to kick in when standing up.

Each move in Neal’s routine engages the glutes in some way. By the end of the second round, I was even starting to feel some fatigue. I made it through the whole workout without having to modify anything, but if you don’t train your glutes regularly you may have to change certain positions or shorten your work intervals.

I moved slowly to get the exercises right

I’m guilty of speeding through exercises sometimes, and Neal falls prey to the same trap during a few of her demonstrations. Certain movements (I’m looking at you, lateral lunge windmills) are relatively advanced and work your whole body, so moving too fast can result in instability or faulty form.

When I tried to match Neal’s tempo during the windmills and march twists, I felt my legs, arms and cardiovascular system working a bit harder than my abs. Slowing things down and concentrating on a strong mind-muscle connection helped, but that meant I performed far fewer reps.

Proper form is the most important part of a good workout. If you don’t feel the correct muscles working, adjust your speed and focus on doing the movement properly.

I should have chosen a lighter weight for some of the exercises

For the first rounds, a 15-lb dumbbell felt appropriate. But by the third round, I could feel my biceps, shoulders and neck aching. I dropped to a 10-lb weight for most of my final round, but that felt too light for a few movements (like the knee presses and march twists).

When I repeat this routine, I’ll make sure I have both dumbbells on hand and switch between them when needed. If you have multiple weights at your disposal, I’d use them — at least for your first attempt.