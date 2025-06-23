No weights, no problem — this is the 15-minute no-equipment workout I’m doing to keep up my strength training on holiday

When I go on holiday, working out isn’t a priority for me. However, I do like to give myself the option, so I often pack a pair of my best running shoes into my luggage for either a run or a quick visit to the hotel gym.

I’m heading to Portugal next week and staying in a rental apartment, so with no gym available, I’ve been on the hunt for a no-equipment strength workout I can do from anywhere.

One trainer who never lets me down when I need a quick and effective home-friendly workout is Kayla Itsines. With nearly 16 million Instagram followers, I know I’m not the only one who loves her content. That’s where I came across her travel-friendly full-body workout, and it went straight into my saved posts.

It includes six moves performed across three sets, which might sound like a lot, but the full routine only takes 15 minutes to complete. I gave it a test run before packing and found it quick, effective and surprisingly energizing.

As I’m an early riser. Even on holiday, I’ll likely be doing this routine out on the balcony before everyone else wakes up. That said, it’s the kind of workout you could easily squeeze in during a midday siesta or before heading out for dinner.

Saucony Triumph SG: was $170 now $119 at saucony.com If you're heading somewhere warm and planning to keep up your running, the Saucony Triumph SG is a great pick. It’s lightweight, breathable, and has a quick-pull lacing system that makes it easy to slip on and go.

Watch Kayla Itsines' Full-Body Travel-Friendly Strength Workout

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) A photo posted by on

There are six exercises involved, all demonstrated by Itsines in the post above. It's worth watching her video so you can note the correct form.

Each exercise is listed below. You'll spend 30 seconds on each move, so make sure to do this on each side for the unilateral exercises and don't forget to do all three rounds.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Double-pulse sumo squat, 30-sec

Glute kickback, 60-sec (30-sec per side)

Fire hydrant, 60-sec (30-sec per side)

Commando, 30-sec

Hover-to-plank, 30-sec

Ab bike, 30-sec

What are the benefits of this workout?

Itsines' routine is proof that you don’t need a gym or a lot of time to get a solid full-body workout in. With six simple bodyweight moves repeated across three rounds, it targets your major muscle groups and gets your heart rate up in just 15 minutes.

You’ll kick things off with double-pulse sumo squats, a lower-body move that works your inner thighs and glutes while building strength and stability in your hips.

Then it's into glute kickbacks and fire hydrants, which isolate the glutes and help improve balance, especially since you’ll be working one side at a time.

The commando and hover-to-plank combo brings in upper-body strength and core control, challenging your shoulders, arms and abs. Finally, ab bikes round things off with a burst of core work that also gives your obliques some attention.

While it’s quick, this type of session helps you build functional strength — the kind you use in everyday movements like climbing stairs, bending, or carrying things. As it’s bodyweight-based, you’re not just building muscle, but also working on your balance, mobility and endurance.

The combination of core activation, unilateral work (where you focus on one side at a time) and full-body engagement means you’re training in a balanced way that can help reduce injury risk and support long-term strength goals, too.