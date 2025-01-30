Tom's Guide Fitness Awards 2025: the best-in-class fitness gear for smashing your goals

It doesn't matter how big or small your 2025 fitness and health goals are, whether it's getting more sleep, training for a Hyrox, running a half-marathon PB, or spending more time in the outdoors, the right gear can make all the difference. That’s why we’re excited to bring you the Tom’s Guide Fitness Awards 2025, our definitive list of the top fitness products worth your time and money.

Every item on this list isn’t just a recommendation, it’s the result of rigorous testing by a team of fitness experts. We’re talking wearable experts, marathon runners, strength coaches, and overall gear-obsessed fitness enthusiasts who’ve put countless products to the test.

Our goal is simple: to bring you the gear that works, whether you’re training for an event, recovering from one, or just trying to feel more motivated when it comes to owning your health and fitness.

Meet the judges

Dan Bracaglia Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan Bracaglia is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide.

Jessica Downey Fitness Writer Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors.

James Frew Fitness Editor James is Tom's Guide's Buying Guide editor and oversees all of the site's buying advice. He was previously Fitness Editor, covering weights, workouts, and wellness. For over five years, he's trained at home with dumbbells, tested workout apps, and practiced mindfulness to build mental strength.

Nick Harris-Fry Senior Fitness Writer With 13 marathons and a 50-mile ultramarathon under his belt, Nick Harris-Fry tests fitness products through his rigorous training and provides expert insight into what products offer the best performance and durability. He's also founder of YouTube's The Run Testers.

Sam Hopes Senior Fitness Writer Sam Hopes is a level III fitness trainer, level II reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Future PLC, the publisher of Tom's Guide. Having trained to work with mind and body, Sam is a big advocate of using mindfulness techniques in sport and fitness, and their impact on performance.

Best Innovation Award: Carol Bike

(Image credit: Future)

Although workout machines like the best treadmills and the best exercise bikes are designed to simplify fitness, setting up of them and choosing the right class or plan can sometimes feel more complicated than convenient, especially if you're not tech-savvy. This is where the CAROL Bike truly stands out, earning the Innovation Award for its simple and time-efficient approach to fitness.

The CAROL Bike uses AI technology to personalize each workout based on your fitness level and performance. This means the bike adapts to you and works to create a tailored experience and it claims to delivers the same benefits as a 45-minute run in under nine minutes. The bike bases workouts on something called Reduced Exertion High-Intensity Interval Training (REHIT), which is designed to maximize results in minimal time with a workout lasting just 8 minutes and 40 seconds.

When testing the CAROL Bike I was impressed by how its AI-driven adjustments eliminated the need for any faff, automatically tailoring each session to help you keep improving. It’s an excellent indoor bike for busy individuals, such as parents or professionals, looking to stay fit without sacrificing hours of their day. You can read our full review of the CAROL Bike here.

Best Sustainability Award: Veja Condor 3

(Image credit: Future)

It's rare to see a running shoe win an award for sustainability. This is because it's actually very hard to make a sustainable running shoe. Why? They require high-performance materials that are durable, lightweight, and cushioned to support runners' needs, and said materials don't tend to be made from very environmentally friendly materials.

But thanks to Veja, the Condor 3 running shoe is more sustainable than most running shoes because 57% of its materials are bio-based or recycled, including sugarcane, rice waste, and recycled polyester. This reduces the use of traditional plastics and helps to lower its overall environmental impact.

Not only is it a more sustainable running shoe option, but it’s also incredibly versatile. We think this is a really comfy shoe to wear for casual, easy miles. Plus, it’s become my go-to walking shoe which I discovered when I did a 5-mile hike in the Condor 3.

Best Running Watch Award: Coros Pace 3

(Image credit: Future)

We decided the Coros Pace 3 deserves the award for best running watch due to its impressive balance of affordability, functionality and performance.

The watch excels in battery life, delivering up to 24 days in standard mode and 38 hours in full GPS mode. If you run regularly and want a watch that lasts longer than a day of use, the Coros Pace 3 does this and more, allowing you to focus on training without the worry of always having a charger on hand.

Tester and senior fitness writer, Nick-Harris Fry, was particularly impressed with the Pace 3’s GPS accuracy. The Coros Pace 3's level of precision is typically reserved for more expensive devices, such as the Garmin Fenix 8, making the Pace 3 excellent value for money.

Comfort is another factor that sets the Coros apart. Its lightweight design and small design make it comfortable to wear during long runs and in bed.

Best Fitness Tracker Award: Amazfit Active

(Image credit: Future)

The Amazfit Active is our top pick for the best fitness tracker thanks to its generous array of features and unbeatable value for money. That's right, it'll cost you less than $100.

The Amazfit Active has a sleek design that resembles that of the classic Apple Watch style and features a 1.75” AMOLED display that’s bright, sharp and responsive.

In testing, our reviews editor Peter Wolinski was impressed with the watch's extensive fitness tracking, covering 129 activities, including all your typical activities like running, strength training, yoga and some less conventional sports...including chess.

The watch tracks your heart rate, sleep, menstrual cycle, and stress levels and offers you a 'readiness' score for the day. These are all features you can expect to find on more expensive fitness trackers.

Add in a 10-day battery life, waterproofing to 50 meters, and handy smartwatch features like built-in music controls, call functionality, and notification alerts, and you’ve got a budget-friendly tracker that delivers exceptional value.

Best sleep tracker award: Samsung Galaxy Ring

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Ring takes the crown as our best sleep tracker of the year. If you followed our 2024 awards, you might recall we championed another ring for this category last year, and for good reason. Comfort is crucial when it comes to sleep tracking, and while many of the best smartwatches do a solid job, rings are far less bulky and much more comfortable to wear overnight.



The Samsung Galaxy Ring stood out for us, as it tracks your sleep using sensors that measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and movement throughout the night. It then processes this data with an AI algorithm to provide personalized insights and suggestions to help you sleep better.

Although the Galaxy Ring is only compatible with Samsung devices and is priced slightly higher than the popular Oura Ring, it offers great value. As Kate Kozuch, our Managing Editor of Social and Video, said in her review of the Galaxy Ring, "Luckily, once you pay the price, there are no additional fees to use the Galaxy Ring or any of the Samsung Health features."

This contrasts with the Oura Ring, which charges a $5.99/month membership for full access.

Best Running App Award: Coopah

(Image credit: Future)

Coopah takes the prize for the best running app thanks to its personalized, data-driven training plans that evolve as you progress. It tailors your plan not only to your goals but also to your current running ability and recent mileage to help make sure that the paces and sessions are both realistic and achievable.

I am using Coopah to train for my second marathon. In testing so far I like how the app sets out my plan in a way that ensures a gradual, safe increase in endurance. The sessions are designed to challenge me without pushing too hard too quickly. The app also offers live support from in-house coaches, along with strength and yoga sessions to aid recovery.

For those not training for a specific race, Coopah’s ‘Just Run’ feature provides structure and motivation. Plus, the running app is compatibile with most popular smartwatches and integrated with other running platforms like Strava, to help make tracking your progress nice and seamless.

Best Outdoor Jacket Award:

(Image credit: Paul Brechu)

The Columbia OutDry Extreme Wyldwood Shell Jacket takes the 2025 crown as the best outdoor jacket. This is a jacket designed to excel in harsh weather and it looks pretty great on.

Built with Columbia’s advanced OutDry Extreme technology, it features a unique waterproof membrane on the outside rather than sandwiched inside the fabric, like most rain jackets. The 'impenetrable' outer layer blocks rain out, while the soft, sweat-wicking inner fabric keeps you comfortable and dry inside.

Our senior fitness writer Dan Bracaglia put the jacket through its paces in a full-on shower test, standing under the spray for three minutes to recreate a torrential downpour, and came out bone dry, with not a single leak or soggy patch in sight!

Meanwhile, I wore the jacket on a three-day hike in Switzerland’s Val d’Anniviers and found it perfect for mountain weather. The adjustable hood, cuffs, and hem blocked out rain and chilly winds, and the waterproof pockets kept my phone and snacks safe from the elements.

Best treadmill award: Peloton Tread +

(Image credit: Future)

The Peloton Tread+ may be on the more expensive side but it's premium feel and features make up for it and earns our vote as the best treadmill.

First of all, the treadmill features a large, cushioned slat belt that provides a smooth, quiet running experience. Then there's the large 32-inch touchscreen on the Peloton + Treadmill, which offers clear, immersive visuals, making those tough workouts more engaging than staring at a blank wall as you try to keep your pace up.

Paired with the Peloton App, users have access to a wide variety of instructor-led classes, from running to yoga, catering to all levels and accommodating a motivating, varied fitness experience. It's also easy to track and record your treadmill runs on the Peloton + Tread with seamless integration with devices like the Apple Watch and Strava.

Our Editor-in-Chief Mike Prospero noted in his Peloton Tread+ review, “My wife and I both used the treadmill, and were more than pleased with the breadth of classes and programs offered. She especially liked the encouragement from the instructors, who motivated her to give that extra bit of effort during workouts.”

Best cross training shoe award: Puma Deviate Nitro 3

(Image credit: Future)

The Puma Deviate Nitro 3 takes home the title of the best cross-training shoe. Worn by our very own senior fitness writer Sam Hopes during her London Hyrox mixed doubles event, this shoe proved it could handle the demands of both running and strength-based stations with ease.

Despite being marketed as a running shoe, the Puma Deviate Nitro 3 has features that make it a standout choice for hybrid workouts like Hyrox. The engineered mesh upper is the flexible, breathable material covering the top of the shoe. It keeps your feet cool during intense sessions and offers enough stretch to allow free movement during exercises like sled pushes and lunges.

The Nitrofoam midsole is a cushioning layer that absorbs impact and provides a springy feel underfoot. Meanwhile, the PWRPlate carbon fiber plate inside the sole helps stabilize your foot and improves energy transfer. Sam praised its grip, comfort, and ability to handle 8km of running, noting zero chafing or soreness after her event.

Best running apparel award: Ciele GoCap

(Image credit: Future)

We’ve chosen the Ciele GOCap SC as the best fitness apparel for its perfect blend of comfort, practicality and style. This cap isn't just for running; it's an ideal choice for sun protection during any outdoor activity, whether you're hiking, cycling, or walking the dog.

Lightweight and breathable, the GOCap SC is designed for long runs, with fast-drying fabric that keeps you cool and dry. Its UPF 40+ rating provides excellent sun protection, while reflective detailing ensures you stay visible during early morning or late evening outings.

What we love most about the GOCap SC apart is its relaxed, soft design, making it incredibly packable for travel. The pliable brim allows it to fold without losing its shape, so you can easily tuck it into your bag or even a running vest. Whether you're hitting the pavement or exploring the great outdoors, this versatile hat combines style and functionality.

Best hiking boot award: Columbia Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe

(Image credit: Paul Brechu)

We’re picking the Columbia Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe as the best hiking shoe. While it might look like a casual sneaker, it’s ready to tackle tough terrains, keeping you stable, comfy, and dry. I tested it on a three-day hike through the rugged Val d'Anniviers in the Swiss Alps, where it handled everything from rocky paths to muddy trails and wet meadows.

The shoe features a midsole that cradles your heel, which provides cushioning and all-day comfort. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool, even in warmer weather, while the waterproof OutDry material ensures your feet stay dry, so you can face damp conditions without worrying about moisture getting in.

Though the Konos TRS OutDry has a more casual look, its mid-cut design offers enough ankle support for a variety of trails without the bulk of a full boot. It’s lightweight and comfortable, even after hours of hiking, making it perfect for adventurers who want a shoe that’s less heavy than a traditional hiking boot.

Best workout headphones award: Beats Solo Buds

(Image credit: Future)

The Beats Solo Buds have earned their spot as the best workout headphones for their excellent balance of performance, comfort, and value. At just $79.99, they offer impressive sound quality with custom acoustic architecture that enhances bass response and provides clear audio. They also deliver up to 18 hours of battery life, which is perfect for long workouts or all-day use.

The Solo Buds feel comfortable and secure in ear thanks to the compact and lightweight design, while the passive noise isolation helps you focus on your music without distractions. Plus, they feature something called Spatial Audio which basically makes your music feel more immersive.

While they don’t have some of the premium features of higher-end models, the Beats Solo Buds provide a solid and affordable option for anyone looking for reliable, good-quality earphones to get through a workout with.

Best running headphones award: Shokz OpenRun Pro 2

(Image credit: Future)

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 win the best running headphones award for its unique combination of safety, comfort, and upgraded sound quality. Using bone conduction technology, these headphones sit on your cheekbones, keeping your ears open so you can stay aware of your surroundings.

DualPitch technology sets the OpenRun Pro 2 apart by combining bone conduction and air conduction speakers for a superior audio experience. The bone conduction pads rest on your cheekbones, transmitting sound through vibrations, while the air conduction speaker plays audio directly into your ear. This dual approach enhances sound quality, delivering richer bass and fuller audio.

With a 12-hour battery life (10-11 hours at high volume), they easily outlast most competitors, making them reliable for long runs and workouts. Lightweight and secure, the OpenRun Pro 2 is a top pick for runners seeking safety and performance.

Best running shoe award: Brooks Ghost 16

(Image credit: Future)

This past year brought a wave of impressive running shoe releases, but when it came to selecting just one for the 2025 Tom's Guide Fitness Awards, the Brooks Ghost 16 stood out for ticking all the right boxes.

With its new DNA Loft v3 foam, this daily trainer delivers a soft, responsive, and stable ride. It's got plenty of comfort to offer on long runs and can pick up the pace for faster sessions.

It offers plenty of padding and protection to reduce impact and keep feet comfortable, no matter the distance. The shoe also has a tough RoadTack outsole that provides excellent grip on wet roads and adds to the shoe's overall durability.

For beginners and experienced runners alike, the Brooks Ghost 16 is a shoe that performs well and is a great value for the money.