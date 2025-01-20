Short on time? Try this 10-minute dumbbell-only upper body workout that builds stronger muscles in your arms

Pressed for time but still want to train? No worries! This quick 10-minute upper body workout is perfect for building strength on a tight schedule. Also, there is no complicated equipment required to set up, you just need a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells.



This routine comes from fitness trainer MadFit, who has built a strong reputation in the fitness industry over the years. With over 10 million subscribers, her YouTube channel has become the go-to destination for many looking for quick and effective workouts. This upper body routine is a perfect example of how simple and engaging she keeps her workouts.



There are no repeats which will be music to your ears if you get bored or unmotivated by workouts filled with the same exercise over and over again. MadFit also does the full workout alongside you, so you can follow along, take notes, and move at the same pace.

Each move is done for 45 seconds, with 15-second breaks in between. A timer in the top right corner keeps you on track, and during each rest period, MadFit previews the next exercise to ensure you're ready to go.

Watch MadFit's 10-Minute Dumbbell Upper Body Workout

10 MIN STANDING ARM WORKOUT - No Repeat with Dumbbells - YouTube Watch On

As you'll notice if you checked out the video, all exercises are done standing up, so they’re joint-friendly and don’t require much space. The variety of exercises targets the biceps, triceps, and shoulders, which allows you to get a full upper body workout in a short amount of time.

If you can, be sure to listen to the workout with sound on. I find it really helpful when a workout video includes verbal cues from the trainer. Otherwise, I lose interest or end up doing the workout with poor form due to unclear instructions and don't get as much out of the workout as I can. This workout doesn't let this happen with MadFit breaking down the moves and showing how to perform each exercise with good form for the best results.



You might be wondering what dumbbell size to go with, and it depends on your current strength levels and what you want from the routine. If you're aiming to increase the definition in your upper body or to improve your upper body endurance, lighter weights may be appropriate. While heavier weights are better for building strength and muscle.

If you're unsure about what weight is right for you, don’t hesitate to ask an expert, like a trainer, to help you assess your abilities and choose the right dumbbell size.

Also, if you're new to this style of workout or returning after a break, be kind to yourself. If the pace feels too quick, feel free to pause the video and take longer breaks between exercises. Remember, there's always time to improve. Focus on getting the form right first, and then gradually work on increasing the weight or intensity.



