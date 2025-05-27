Nikon just announced it will raise camera prices in the US — and tariffs are to blame

Nikon makes some of the best cameras on the market, but those cameras are about to become pricier. As seems to be the case with several other products, divisive U.S. tariffs are to blame for the jump.

Considering that some of Nikon's high-end cameras already cost thousands of dollars, the idea of them costing more is a daunting proposition for photographers.

In a statement, Nikon said, "At Nikon, we remain committed to providing the highest quality imaging products and value to our customers.

Due to the recent tariffs, a necessary price adjustment for products will take effect on June 23, 2025. We will be carefully monitoring any tariff developments and may adjust pricing as necessary to reflect the evolving market conditions. We wish to thank our customers for their understanding and know that we are taking every possible step to minimize the impact on our community."

Nikon recently released financial information (as reported by PetaPixel), stating that tariffs could result in a 10 billion yen profit decrease, equivalent to approximately $70 million.

Instead of eating into its profit, it appears the company will pass on the extra cost to consumers by increasing prices.

Unfortunately, the company didn't provide percentages or specific products that would see price increases. We know that the changes will take effect in less than a month, on June 23, so if you've been considering a new Nikon camera, you might want to act soon.

Pricing on tech products is a state of flux right now. Between tariffs being delayed, put back on, delayed again and only given to certain countries, it's not unclear what to expect for the long haul.