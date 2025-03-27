My mom swears by these Skechers slip-in shoes — and they are currently 36% off in the Amazon Spring Sale

There are few things more comfortable than a pair of Skechers slip-in shoes — these supportive sneakers have a cult following, and for good reason.

The sneakers are lightweight, and seriously comfortable, with a soft stretchy upper to hold the foot in place as you walk. The best part? They currently have 36% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, so now is a great time to buy.

My mom swears by these Skechers shoes for her daily walks, as they offer her unrivaled comfort thanks to the Ultra Go cushioned midsole. The Skechers Women’s Slip-in shoes are currently $48 on Amazon right now, discounted from $75. These deals won’t be around for long, but at the time of writing, most colors and sizes are still in stock.

Skechers Go-Walk Hands-free Slip-ins
Skechers Go-Walk Hands-free Slip-ins: was $75 now $48 at Amazon

These Skechers hands-free shoes have false laces on the upper to disguise the fact they are slip-in shoes. They are available in several different colors and sizes to suit every style, and like other Skechers models, they are machine washable. The men’s shoe is also on sale for $52 on Amazon right now.

Skechers Go-Walk Slip-in sneaker
Skechers Go-Walk Slip-in sneaker: was $75 now $42 at Amazon

If you don’t mind about not having laces, these slip-in sneakers have a bigger discount right now. These slip-ins are $42 on Amazon, but you’ll have to cycle through the different color options in your size to find the best deal. If you’re shopping for the men’s shoe, the good news is that it is also on sale for $47 right now.

As a fitness editor, I spend most of my life wearing sneakers, and Skechers are some of the most comfortable on the market. The brand prides itself on soft, bouncy midsole foams, that cushion the foot as you walk — in fact, you can read what happened when I walked 100 miles in these Skechers slip-on walking shoes.

These shoes have the brand’s Ultra Go cushioning, which is plush underfoot. There’s the brand’s signature heel counter, which cradles the foot and keeps it in place, despite the lack of laces.

The upper of the shoe is soft enough to skip wearing socks (don’t worry, they are machine washable), and stretchy enough to support your foot as you walk.

They are also, by design, wonderfully easy to slip on and off, so if you have mobility issues, you’re traveling a lot, or you’re just looking for shoes you can slip on in a hurry after a yoga class, these are fantastic. My favorite thing about these Skechers is that the false laces mean these don’t look like slip-in shoes, so if you’re not a fan of the classic Skechers sneaker, you’ll appreciate this stylish alternative.

