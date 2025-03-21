Mega Adidas sale is live from $8 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d buy now on sneakers and apparel

Check out the Adidas deals I'm adding to my cart

adidas Men&#039;s Ultraboost Light Sneaker held aloft
Spring is finally here, so now's the time to enjoy the great outdoors. If you need some help doing that, these Adidas deals at Amazon will be perfect.

Right now you can get Adidas Adilette Shower Slides on sale from $19 at Amazon. These are great whether you're stepping out of the shower or running errands across town. And if you need something to carry your stuff in while you do so, you can get the Adidas Alliance Sackpack on sale from $15 at Amazon too.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check all the different color options available in your size to find the best deals. Plus, see the deals I'd buy in Home Depot's spring sale.

Adidas deals — quick links

Apparel

Adidas Run It Shorts (Men's): was $30 now from $8 @ Amazon

Adidas Run It Shorts (Men's): was $30 now from $8 @ Amazon
These drawstring shorts offer a mix of loose and snug so you can wear them for a walk or to the gym. Moisture-absorbing AeroReady tech helps you stay dry, while the mesh inner briefs provide breathable support.

View Deal
Adidas Modern Essentials Graphic Tank Top (Men's): was $30 now from $8 @ Amazon

Adidas Modern Essentials Graphic Tank Top (Men's): was $30 now from $8 @ Amazon
Made with 100% cotton, this tank top is a dependable addition to your wardrobe, whether you're a fitness fanatic or not. It features a regular fit and a ribbed crewneck to keep it looking sharp.

View Deal
Adidas Terrex Multi Hiking T-Shirt (Men's): was $45 now from $10 @ Amazon

Adidas Terrex Multi Hiking T-Shirt (Men's): was $45 now from $10 @ Amazon
A simple, stylish t-shirt that's dependable whether you're on the trail or out on the town. This shirt has a regular fit and is made of AeroReady tech, meaning it wicks sweat to keep you feeling dry and fresh.

View Deal
Adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's): was $20 now from $15 @ Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's): was $20 now from $15 @ Amazon
Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.

View Deal
Adidas Alliance Sackpack Drawstring Backpack: was $20 now from $15 @ Amazon

Adidas Alliance Sackpack Drawstring Backpack: was $20 now from $15 @ Amazon
This dependable Adidas backpack is an Amazon bestseller, and it's even better after a discount. It has a mesh pocket at the side for your water bottle, and a zipped outer pocket to store small items.

View Deal
Adidas Victory 4 Bucket Hat: was $34 now from $25

Adidas Victory 4 Bucket Hat: was $34 now from $25
With 90's nostalgia in full swing, few pieces of headgear carry more cache than the classic bucket hat. But, beyond just looking cool, the Victory 4 Bucket pulls double-duty, providing ample protection from the sun.

View Deal
Adidas All Me 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's): was $60 now from $30 @ Amazon

Adidas All Me 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's): was $60 now from $30 @ Amazon
If you love to work out in leggings but hate seams that chafe, these are the perfect pair. These have minimal seaming to make them super comfortable. Plus, they're on sale for an awesome starting price right now.

View Deal
Adidas 3-Stripes Tricot Open Hem Track Pants (Men's): was $45 now from $33 @ Amazon

Adidas 3-Stripes Tricot Open Hem Track Pants (Men's): was $45 now from $33 @ Amazon
These track pants have an open hem and a regular fit, making them great on the track or just out and about. They're available in several different colors, all with Adidas' three-stripes design for a pop of contrast at the side.

View Deal
Adidas All SZN Fleece Quarter-Zip Crewneck Sweatshirt (Men's): was $60 now from $36 @ Amazon

Adidas All SZN Fleece Quarter-Zip Crewneck Sweatshirt (Men's): was $60 now from $36 @ Amazon
This Adidas sweatshirt is great because, as the name suggests, you can wear it all year round. Its loose fit and ribbed cuffs and hem keep you cozy without overheating.

View Deal
Adidas Beyond Full-Zip Hoodie (Women's): was $130 now from $91 @ Amazon

Adidas Beyond Full-Zip Hoodie (Women's): was $130 now from $91 @ Amazon
This Adidas Beyond Full-Zip Hoodie is great for those April showers, since it's water repellent and will keep you dry in light rain. You can wear it as-is or layer it over a sweater in colder weather.

View Deal

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $19 @ Amazon

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $19 @ Amazon
Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.

View Deal
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers (Women's): was $75 now from $19 @ Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers (Women's): was $75 now from $19 @ Amazon
Score big savings with this limited deal on the popular Adidas Cloudfoam Pure sneakers. The flexible upper combined with a cushioned Cloudfoam midsole and memory foam sock liner makes this shoe the perfect companion for workouts or daily wear.

Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now from $48 @ Amazon

Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now from $48 @ Amazon
The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.

View Deal
Adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $79 now from $64 @ Amazon

Adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $79 now from $64 @ Amazon
These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look good and come at a bargain price. With their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look, they're a must-have addition to your wardrobe.

View Deal
Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now from $109 @ Amazon

Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now from $109 @ Amazon
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.

View Deal
