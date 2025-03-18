This might be the best golf deal of the season — how to get a dozen golf balls for free

Golf balls cost a lot of money. Top-of-the-line balls typically sell for as much as $60 for a dozen. That breaks down to around $5 per golf ball. If you're shanking a few balls into the woods each round, you're losing lots of money.

You can get a great deal on golf balls from the PGA Tour Superstore right now — buy three dozen and get a dozen golf balls free. That's as much as $60 worth of golf balls for free. You can save on Titleist, Callaway and TaylorMade balls, three industry leaders.

Titleist golf ball deals

Titleist Pro V1 2025 4-dozen golf balls: was $219 now $164 at PGA TOUR Superstore Is there a more iconic golf ball than the Titleist Pro V1? I don't think so. There also isn't a more expensive golf ball, but when you can get four dozen for the cost of three, the price becomes much easier to swallow. This model is the one for most golfers with an optimal flight and amount of spin.

Titleist Pro V1x 2025 4-dozen golf balls: was $219 now $164 at PGA TOUR Superstore If you want a ball that flies higher and spins more, you want the Pro V1x. All the quality is the same; it's just a ball suited for a different type of player (you should get a ball fitting if you don't know what type of ball is for you, but if you're in doubt, the standard Pro V1 is probably the way to go).

Titleist AVX 4-Dozen golf balls: was $199 now $149 at PGA TOUR Superstore Outside of being cheaper, the AVX offers a lower, more piercing ball flight with less spin. For higher handicap players who want more distance off the tee, this is the ball to get (or those on a tighter budget, as $149 for four dozes is an awesome price).

TaylorMade golf ball deals

TaylorMade TP5 golf balls: buy three dozen, get one dozen free

Like the Pro V1, this is the standard top-of-the-line TaylorMade golf ball suited to most players. Its optimal ball flight will suit players of all skill levels. Higher handicap players might want to consider something cheaper since they will lose these at some point. If that's you, PGATSS has the Distance+ for $35 for two dozen, which is also great.

TaylorMade TP5x golf balls: buy three dozen, get one dozen free

This is TaylorMade's higher-launching ball, like the Pro V1x. It won't spin as much with your wedges, which is where it differs from Titleist's X-named ball. In exchange, you get TaylorMade's fastest ball speeds, which is great for getting more distance.

Importance of getting a fitting

Even with this deal, these high-end golf balls cost a lot of money. If you're unsure which model ball is right for you, I can't recommend getting a ball fitting enough.

Everyone's game is different, and knowing what kind of ball suits yours will let you make sure your investment is going toward a ball that will help you lower those scores.

Seriously, it doesn't take too long, and it could be the difference between spending $164 on the wrong ball instead of the right one.