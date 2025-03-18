This might be the best golf deal of the season — how to get a dozen golf balls for free

By published

Balls from Titleist, Callaway and TaylorMade are on sale

Golf balls
(Image credit: Callaway, Titleist, TaylorMade)
Golf balls cost a lot of money. Top-of-the-line balls typically sell for as much as $60 for a dozen. That breaks down to around $5 per golf ball. If you're shanking a few balls into the woods each round, you're losing lots of money.

You can get a great deal on golf balls from the PGA Tour Superstore right now — buy three dozen and get a dozen golf balls free. That's as much as $60 worth of golf balls for free. You can save on Titleist, Callaway and TaylorMade balls, three industry leaders.

Check out our guide to the best golf bags so you have a good place to carry your newly purchased four dozen golf balls.

Titleist golf ball deals

Titleist Pro V1 2025 4-dozen golf balls
Titleist Pro V1 2025 4-dozen golf balls: was $219 now $164 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Is there a more iconic golf ball than the Titleist Pro V1? I don't think so. There also isn't a more expensive golf ball, but when you can get four dozen for the cost of three, the price becomes much easier to swallow. This model is the one for most golfers with an optimal flight and amount of spin.

View Deal
Titleist Pro V1x 2025 4-dozen golf balls
Titleist Pro V1x 2025 4-dozen golf balls: was $219 now $164 at PGA TOUR Superstore

If you want a ball that flies higher and spins more, you want the Pro V1x. All the quality is the same; it's just a ball suited for a different type of player (you should get a ball fitting if you don't know what type of ball is for you, but if you're in doubt, the standard Pro V1 is probably the way to go).

View Deal
Titleist Pro V1x left dash 2025 4-dozen golf balls
Titleist Pro V1x left dash 2025 4-dozen golf balls: was $219 now $164 at PGA TOUR Superstore

The Pro V1x left dash offers more spin control than the base Pro V1x, so if you like that extra control, this is the ball to get. Titleist describes these balls as having "Drop-and-Stop short game control." If that describes you, then you need a left-dash golf Pro V1x.

View Deal
Titleist AVX 4-Dozen golf balls
Titleist AVX 4-Dozen golf balls: was $199 now $149 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Outside of being cheaper, the AVX offers a lower, more piercing ball flight with less spin. For higher handicap players who want more distance off the tee, this is the ball to get (or those on a tighter budget, as $149 for four dozes is an awesome price).

View Deal

TaylorMade golf ball deals

TaylorMade TP5 golf balls: buy three dozen, get one dozen free

TaylorMade TP5 golf balls: buy three dozen, get one dozen free
Like the Pro V1, this is the standard top-of-the-line TaylorMade golf ball suited to most players. Its optimal ball flight will suit players of all skill levels. Higher handicap players might want to consider something cheaper since they will lose these at some point. If that's you, PGATSS has the Distance+ for $35 for two dozen, which is also great.

View Deal
TaylorMade TP5x golf balls: buy three dozen, get one dozen free

TaylorMade TP5x golf balls: buy three dozen, get one dozen free
This is TaylorMade's higher-launching ball, like the Pro V1x. It won't spin as much with your wedges, which is where it differs from Titleist's X-named ball. In exchange, you get TaylorMade's fastest ball speeds, which is great for getting more distance.

View Deal

Callaway golf ball deals

Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track 4-dozen golf balls
Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track 4-dozen golf balls: was $219 now $164 at PGA TOUR Superstore

The Callaway Chrome Soft triple track is one of the coolest-looking golf balls with its fantastic alignment aid. The model on sale offers a soft feel, low long-game spin, high short-game spin and medium workability. It's an all-around ball that works for lots of different styles of golfers.

View Deal

Importance of getting a fitting

Even with this deal, these high-end golf balls cost a lot of money. If you're unsure which model ball is right for you, I can't recommend getting a ball fitting enough.

Everyone's game is different, and knowing what kind of ball suits yours will let you make sure your investment is going toward a ball that will help you lower those scores.

Seriously, it doesn't take too long, and it could be the difference between spending $164 on the wrong ball instead of the right one.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

