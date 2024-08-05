Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is filled with hidden gems — 21 items I'd shop now

Lululemon has done it again! The brand that rarely has "sales," makes up for it with their 'We Made Too Much' section, offering select sizes and colors of leftover merchandise at huge discounts.

Right now, you can get Lululemon activewear from just $9. They've even discounted some of their best-selling gear, including Align leggings, Scuba hoodies and Everywhere belt bags. It's worth noting that some of these items are final sale, which means you can't return or exchange (unless you're a Lululemon member). Be sure to also check all the colors in your size, as discounts may vary.

Keep reading to see all my favorite men's and women's apparel and accessories during the 'We Made Too Much' event.

Lululemon Women's deals

Lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Yoga-lovers, this one is for you! The one shoulder, asymmetrical bra/top is buttery soft and ideal for striking a (yoga) pose.

Lululemon Wundermost Nulu Sleeveless Bodysuit: was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

This iconic Nulu Bodysuit is available for a great price. Featuring incredibly soft fabric that's stretchy and snug, this bodysuit looks great with just about anything. It's also lightweight, sweat wicking and quick drying.

Lululemon Ebb to Street Cropped Racerback Tank Top: was $68 now $49 @ Lululemon

Designed for both yoga and casual wear, this soft tank is powered by seamless construction so you can move freely through your practice — and beyond. The top features a built-in shelf bra, four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material.

Lululemon Like a Cloud Bra Light Support: was $58 now $49 @ Lululemon

This lightweight, light support bra is soft against the skin, and perfect for yoga and Pilates. During testing, we found it comfortable enough for everyday wear. It's a great buy especially after a discount.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25”: was $98 now from $69 @ Lululemon

Sizing is limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $70. The high waistband keeps everything tucked in, making these a super comfortable pair for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes.

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise: was $118 now from $79 @ Lululemon

Ideal for yoga, the gym, or just heading out on a run, these high-rise leggings are comfortable, breathable, and sweat-wicking. They feel cool on the inside, too, and have a drawcord on the waist to avoid them slipping down.

Lululemon Softstreme Hoodie: was $128 now from $79 @ Lululemon

This popular hoodie is called Softstreme because of its impressive softness which Lululemon dubs "peach-fuzz" texturing. Its relaxed fit makes it ideal for winding down after a hard day, or just for wearing to and from the gym.

Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now from $89 @ Lululemon

The cropped version of Lululemon's coveted Scuba Hoodie, this cozy and breathable layer is ideal for both pre- and post-workout. Aside from being sporty and stylish, one of its coolest features is the elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

Lululemon Define Sleeveless Dress: was $138 now $99 @ Lululemon

This adorable dress is perfect for everything from outdoor adventures to downtime at home. The simple dress is made of Cottony-soft Luon fabric and an features an easy-on front zip.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie: was $128 now from $99 @ Lululemon

Opt for ultimate comfort with this Lululemon Oversized Scuba hoodie. It comes in pretty pink and blue shades, is made of super-soft fabric and falls at the waist.

Lululemon Men's Deals

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Lululemon Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now from $44 @ Lululemon

An ultra-comfy, relaxed-fit workout teeshirt is a must, and this Lululemon option fits the bill exceptionally. It's soft, sweat-wicking and doesn't restrict movement, making it a great choice for both exercising in and casual wear.

Lululemon 7" Pool Short: was $88 now from $49 @ Lululemon

Not too long and not too short, these stylish grey Lululemon swim trunks are made from quick-drying, water-repellent material and feature a zipper pocket for safeguarding things like credit cards or a hotel room key.

Airing Easy Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now $59 @ Lululemon

Lulu describes this shirt as an "everyday button-up, but technical. Breathable, quick-drying fabric stands up to hot, go-go-go days." Knowing its overall versatility, getting it for $59 is a great deal. One reviewer called it "My favorite top," and another called it "Airy and flexible."

Lululemon Steady State Short 5": was $78 now from $59 @ Lululemon

Comfort is at the core of these classic shorts designed with flexibility in mind. The lightweight fabric make them great to wear at home or on the go. Plus, they're available in a variety of stylish colors.

Logo Sport Polo Short Sleeve: was $98 now $69 @ Lululemon

Ideal for hitting the links, this shirt has the look and feel of a polo with the soft comfort of a sports shirt. The Logo Sport Polo from Lululemon promises all that at a significant discount.

Lululemon Steady State Crew: was $98 now from $69 @ Lululemon

You can't beat a classic crew sweater, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also nice and relaxed. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day, or wear jeans and head out.

Lululemon Accessory Deals

Lululemon Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

This super-soft and stretchy sweatband is perfect for keeping moisture out of your eyes while pounding the pavement, hitting the tennis court or pumping iron. It's also machine washable and dries quickly. Plus, unlike other sweatbands, users love the fact this one doesn't fit too tightly.

Lululemon Double-Handle Canvas Tote Bag 17L: was $38 now $24 @ Lululemon

This roomy Lululemon tote bag has plenty of space to store all your stuff, and is great to stash your kit in after a workout. It has long and short handles, so you can carry it in hand or over your shoulder, with a snap closure and an internal pocket for small items.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L: was $38 now from $29 @ Lululemon

A reliable hip-pack is another summertime staple everyone should own, especially when pocket space is limited. Never misplace your phone, keys or wallet again with this dual-compartment, water-repellent, adjustable-strap canvas belt bag.