I just tried the walking yoga trend for the first time — and here’s what happened to my body

Another day, another workout trend. Walking yoga is one of the latest to take off, but what is it, and should we be doing it? I’m no stranger to fusion fitness — the blending of several fitness disciplines into one method — but I wanted to know if, as a keen yogi myself, I should be taking more notice of walking yoga.

If you’re also new to the walking yoga trend, let me fill you in on what it means. This is a low-impact workout combining slow-paced, nourishing yoga movement with walking and breathwork. So far, so good. But without context, all I can think about is attempting a downward dog in the middle of my dog walk, and I’m pretty sure there’s more to it than that.

To learn more and delve into the walking yoga world myself, I recruited the help of Sophia Drozd, yoga instructor and creator of Y4P — the Yoga 4 Pain app — and this is what she told Tom's Guide.

What is walking yoga?

“Walking yoga is a practice that combines yoga and breathwork with walking,” Drozd explains. “It's a simple mix of the physical benefits of walking and the calm focus of yoga.”

You’ve probably already heard about walking meditation, which involves taking a walk while using breathing techniques or mantras. Walking yoga builds on this by adding yoga poses while walking. Mentally, at this stage, I’m back with the downward dog mid-walk through South West London.

Drozd adds: “It also helps you notice the world around you and feel more in tune with your body as you move.”

There’s definitely more space for low-impact exercise over beating your body in the gym seven days a week, and Drozd seems to think this is being tapped into with the walking yoga concept. “I think people now know more about their health and taking breaks,” she says.

“They step away from screens and take time to focus on themselves. Walking yoga is a great way to do this. Before, walks were often just for a purpose — walking the dog, getting steps in, or having a meeting while walking. These are good for steps, heart health and blood flow. But now, more people are looking for ways to be present and aware.”

Is yoga and walking a good combination?

At least, according to Drozd, it is. “Walking yoga, at the very least, encourages you to pay attention to your surroundings, your senses, how the walk feels in your body and to synchronize your breathing,” she explains. “It helps you walk mindfully, enjoying the little things… additionally, you can advance your practice by adding in some yoga poses that help your body stay flexible and ease any tension.”

Drozd also offers a tip for accessing the benefits of walking yoga by advising to “start small” with short walks or familiar routes to help you settle into your breath without overthinking your route or location.

Armed with this knowledge, I plucked a few moves from the walking yoga workout below and headed off to try it myself.

The Walking Yoga Workout | FIT 20 | Strengthening + Toning | Yogalates with Rashmi - YouTube Watch On

IMO, it’s not for the colder months

I recently heard Bear Grylls on The High Performance Podcast talking about the importance of walking barefoot in nature and how he implements this every day (even if just for 10 minutes), usually on dog walks. This got me thinking about how disconnected I’ve become from nature daily. Could walking yoga be the solution?

I don’t know about you, but performing yoga poses outdoors appeals to me far more during the blooming spring, glowing summer, or cozy autumn months — not the depths of winter bundled up in multiple waterproof layers.

That said, there’s much to be said about connecting with nature more often. One study published in Science Direct found it can boost creativity levels and improve mood. You don’t have to use yoga poses, though; you can just walk and breathe.

Admittedly, I felt a little self-conscious about the whole thing, but I’d like to revisit walking yoga in the warmer months and try it barefoot like Bear. I'm pretty sure the dog walkers I bump into on my morning walks would also prefer it if I didn't greet them from a child's pose.

It felt good to be off my phone

Physically, Drozd says the benefits of walking yoga can include building stronger muscles, weight management, better cardiovascular health, increased flexibility and mobility and reducing pain and stiffness. But mentally, she credits the practice with reducing stress, improving concentration, enhancing mindfulness and lowering anxiety.

One thing I enjoyed about this challenge was getting space away from technology to focus on my breath. I’m still quite bad at practicing this, so I use some breathing exercises for beginners when I need them. Unfortunately, I’m a terrible phone scroller.

Admittedly, I felt calmer after an hour of walking, breathwork and a few yoga poses thrown in. It felt good to stretch out my hips and shoulders and reconnect with the outdoors, which Drozd says allows “greater awareness of how you’re moving and how it feels.”

I tried to synchronize breathing with steps using a yoga breathing technique I recently learned: start by inhaling for 1, then exhaling for 2, inhaling for 2, then exhaling for 3 and so on. During this time, I couldn’t focus on the past or future, just the present moment. This heightened my senses of what I could see, smell and hear.

You don’t need to be a yogi to try it

You don’t need to bend into gravity-defying shapes with your body to enjoy walking yoga. “If you’re more of a walker than a yogi, it's going to improve your breathing and help create space in the mind,” Drozd says. “If you’re more of a yogi than a walker, it's a nice alternative to getting off the mat.” Win-win.

Breathwork also strengthens the diaphragm — a major respiratory muscle and part of your core. A strong core is responsible for posture and safe movement, among other things.

I prefer keeping my walks and yoga separate

I have a dynamic yoga practice, so keeping these modalities separate benefits me more. But there’s nothing wrong with trying something different and learning what you like and don’t like.

Drozd recommends walking yoga with care if you get motion sickness or vertigo, as this may not be the best option for you.

With my coaching hat on, I think walking yoga could potentially be a great way for those facing chronic pain to access yoga and gentle movement.

Without my coaching hat, I’m not converted — yet. I love bedding down on one of the best yoga mats in a hot yoga studio and gliding through pose after pose as I inhale and exhale. It’s how I find my weekly dose of yogi zen.

Walking yoga didn’t quite hit the spot for me, and I found it a bit jarring stopping my walk to perform yoga poses. However, I still enjoy mindful walking and focusing more on my breath.

I plan to revisit the challenge in the warmer months as spring approaches. The idea of stretching out into a downward dog in a sun-dappled field appeals to me. When it's warm and I take walks more for leisure than function, I'm far more likely to stop during walks. This could be a great time to throw in some extra yoga poses, and I intend to.

Until then, the jury is still out.