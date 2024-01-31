I built a home gym for under $50 — here's what I bought

Working towards your fitness goals is an ongoing challenge. Whether or not your 'resolutions' are going as planned, there are all sorts of ways to approach exercise no matter your skill level — and no matter your budget. Although they certainly have their benefits, you don't need to spends hundreds of dollars on gym memberships or home gym equipment to get in shape.

In fact, I believed I could create a space to workout at home without spending much money at all. With a little bit of research, and plenty of great insight from the Tom's Guide fitness team, I found a collection of affordable gear that's great for beginners.

I've taken on a few budget-based challenges like this for our YouTube channel, and while it sometimes makes sense to pick-and-choose items from different retailers, I found Target's All in Motion brand had the best selection. Target had dozens of products available, with many priced under $20.

I knew a yoga mat is a must. Yoga mats are great for pilates classes, ab workouts, and actual yoga, of course. With that, I also opted for a yoga block. Not only is the accessory very affordable, but our in-house PT recommends some excellent yoga block strength exercises.

Strength is important, but so is cardio. After reading up on how you can burn more calories jumping rope than running, I picked up a weighted jump rope. Let me tell you, this four-move jump rope HIIT workout was no joke.

With a bit more cash to spare, I settled on a set of 8-pound dumbbells. Dumbells are one of the most versatile workout tools. Adjustable dumbbells are a good choice if you plan to take your fitness routine to the next level, but a single set totally works for this 3-move bicep burn or this 30-minute, full-body sculpt program.

While there's no shortage of workout routines on our site, I also explored some free workout apps and discuss what kind of fitness trackers are available to round out your exercise regimen. Be sure to check out the video for the full rundown, and see the products I bought within my $50 budget below.

How I built a home Gym for under $50

Yoga Mat 3mm: $16 @ Target

This basic yoga mat is great for floor workouts, and even comes in a few different colors. 3mm thickness is standard, but if you need extra support on your wrists or knees, Target also sells a 5mm version for $24.

Yoga Block: $7 @ Target

There are tons of uses for a yoga block, from working on your actual yoga practice to leg-defining strength exercises and more.

Weighted Jump Rope: $9 @ Target

Who would've thought jumping rope burns more calories than running? This weighted jump rope is a fun way to work on cardio, strength and agility at the same time.