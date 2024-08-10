Forget squats — these 3 moves target your glutes and strengthen your lower body

Look up 'glute workout' online and you'll find plenty of routines with squats as the central exercise, whether that be a standard squat, goblet squat, Bulgarian split squat or a sumo squat.

But what if we told you that you can grow your glutes without doing any squats? Instead, we've found three trainer-approved glute-building exercises to use in your next lower body session.

The workout doesn't require any heavy-duty gym equipment, but you will need access to a set of dumbbells, a Roman chair and one of the best resistance bands to get the most out of all three exercises.

Designed by fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford, these three exercises aim to target the 'whole booty muscle-group' and build you a stronger lower body. So, roll out a yoga mat and get ready to strengthen your lower body.

What is Lisa Lanceford's three-move glute workout?

There are three moves in this routine; dumbbell curtsy lunges, 45-degree back extensions and lateral band walks. Lanceford hasn't programmed these, so you can use them as a standalone glute workout or incorporate the exercise into an extended lower body session.

Aim for 10-12 reps of the dumbbell curtsy lunge, depending on how heavy you go. Then, 12-15 back extension reps on the Roman chain, which should get a good glute burn going. And, finally, ramp up the range to 15-20 reps for the resistance band lateral walks.

Watch below to see Lanceford demonstrate each move. In the video, posted to Instagram, she explores what the benefits are of each exercise and where exactly in the glutes you will be targeting.

Starting with the dumbbell curtsy lunge she says, "The move is going to help target the glute max but it’s also going to help target the lower portion of the glute." Her top tip for this move well is to lunge slightly back and keep your torso upright.

Moving onto the 45-degree back extension on the Roman chair, she notes that this is going to target your gluteus maximus, the largest muscle in your legs. She shares that by keeping the top half of your back rounded, you place more emphasis on the glutes rather than the lower back.

And, as I found when I did weighted Roman chair back extensions every day for a week, you really want to make sure you squeeze your glutes at the top of the move to engage the muscles and get the most from your training.

The last exercise Lanceford includes in her medley of glute-building exercises is the lateral band walks to target the gluteus medius, located at the top of your glutes. The exercise is designed to improve your hip stability as you step sideways and push against the force of the resistance band.

I know you're eager to get started, but before you try any new exercises, it's important that you prioritize safety by starting with lighter weights or lower resistance and making sure you have proper form.

You can then gradually increase the intensity as you become more comfortable with the movements. This is known as progressive overload training, where you increase the resistance as you get stronger. And, if you're unsure, don't hesitate to ask for guidance from a professional.