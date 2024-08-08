No need for weights — this 7-move workout improves your posture and strengthens your arms with just 1 resistance band

Training at the gym can be effective, but it's not the only way to work your muscles. Instead, you can improve your posture, build a stronger upper body and tone your biceps, back, shoulders and triceps with just one of the best resistance bands and these seven exercises.

The resistance workout comes from fitness trainer Britany Williams and can be done anywhere, so long as you have a trusty band to hand. Resistance bands are an excellent little strength training tool that provide constant tension throughout an exercise leading to continuous muscle activation and engagement throughout the whole movement you are completing.

Watch Britany Williams Seven Move Resistance Band Workout

Williams is a qualified personal trainer, HIIT and barre instructor therefore, it's safe to say she knows how to get your body moving in the right ways to build you a stronger and more robust physique.

In the caption of the Instagram post where Williams shares the workout, she says this routine will fire up a medley of upper body muscles including your biceps, shoulders and triceps. You can check out her demonstrations below.

Williams recommends completing 12 reps of each exercise and repeating the circuit three times over, taking rests where needed. Some are dubious over whether or not resistance bands really work but this is a good rep range to get you the most out of this routine as long as you have a thick resistance band that challenges you during each exercise.

If you are working with a lighter resistance band, you should look to increase the number of reps for each move and pay attention to something called time under tension. This strength training technique involves moving slowly through a full range of motion which not only helps you improve your technique but also encourages muscle and strength growth.

Plus, regular upper body training with resistance bands can help improve your posture. This particular routine targets key muscles in your back, shoulders, and core, the core getting involved to help stabilize your body during each movement. Each of these muscle groups play a role in maintaining good posture, as they help keep your spine aligned.

If you're looking to enhance muscle definition in your upper body, this workout is a great starting point. Resistance bands offer a wide range of motion and can isolate specific muscle groups, helping you build better muscle definition in areas such as the shoulders, back, and arms.

You can increase the challenge of your banded workouts by using bands with higher resistance, just as you would use progressive overload training. As you get stronger, you can gradually increase the resistance to continue building on muscle tone and strength gains.