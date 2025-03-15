Forget planks and sit-ups — this 10-minute chair workout strengthens your core while sitting down

Features
By published

Who said you need to spend hours in the gym to sculpt your abs?

a pjoto of a woman working out with a chair
(Image credit: Getty Images/gzorgz)

Far from being an easy alternative, chair workouts can improve your upper and lower body strength, work your core, and increase your flexibility, all while sitting down.

Whether you have mobility issues and need an alternative, or you’re looking for a quick ab workout that you can do at your desk (just make sure you turn your camera off), this 10-minute chair workout strengthens your core and burns calories.

The workout, designed by trainer Lucy Wyndham-Read, promises to burn belly fat while sitting down. As a reminder, you can’t spot-reduce fat in your body — if you’re looking to target belly fat, you’ll need to focus on your diet, cardio levels, and overall fitness, rather than focusing on ab workouts alone.

What is the workout?

The workout is 10 minutes long, and focuses on a quick warm-up, before moving onto the circuit of five exercises, that you’ll repeat twice. You’ll do each exercise for 45 seconds with a 15-second rest between. As always, if you need a longer rest you can press pause and catch your breath.

You can follow Wyndham-Read in real-time to ensure you’re moving with good form, she gives you useful pointers along the way to help you get the most out of the workout. As with all ab workouts, think about engaging your core, sucking your belly button into your spine. Move dynamically and complete as many reps as possible to get the most out of this workout.

The nature of this seated ab workout makes it suitable for most people, however, if you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check with a physio before taking on a new exercise routine.

Here are the exercises involved:

  • Cardio core punches
  • Seated ab crunches
  • Seated cardio taps
  • Seated skipping arm and knee lifts
  • Seated cardio abs
Lose Belly Fat Sitting Down | 10 Minute Chair Workout - Seated Exercises for Better Health - YouTube Lose Belly Fat Sitting Down | 10 Minute Chair Workout - Seated Exercises for Better Health - YouTube
Watch On

I tried the 10-minute chair workout — here’s what happened

To find out more, I pushed my best office chair back from my desk and gave the workout a go. Here’s what happened:

It was harder than expected

I’ll admit, I assumed any exercise that could be done sitting down probably wouldn’t be all that challenging. I was completely mistaken — this workout got my heart rate up and worked my core harder than I was expecting.

I found my upper body got a workout too — for the swimming arms during the cardio taps I felt my arm and back muscles engage, even though I was just using my body weight.

As a fitness editor, I’ll often recommend lifting the best adjustable dumbbells or heading out for a run, but this reminded me that sometimes, simple bodyweight workouts can be just as effective.

Plus, if you’re unable to get any other movement into your day, chair workouts are a fantastic way to get your heart rate up between meetings.

The chair wasn’t quite right

Working at Tom’s Guide means we know exactly what to look for when it comes to finding the best office chair, with a decent amount of lumbar support, that makes sitting down for hours a day more comfortable.

The problem is, my office chair wasn’t quite right for this workout. The arms, for example, really got in the way of the seated skipping arm and knee lifts, and the wheels on my chair meant I was a little more unstable than I’d have liked during the punches section.

While I’d definitely recommend my colleague’s choices when you’re choosing an office chair, if you’re looking to do this workout at home, you’re probably better off using a chair from your dining table, or a stool like Wyndham-Read.

I’d recommend this workout to a friend

As a general rule, I won’t recommend a workout I wouldn’t send to a friend. This one gets my stamp of approval — I was able to do it from my desk between meetings, and I really felt my core and shoulders had worked afterward.

I didn’t get the deep, inner-core shake I’d get after a Pilates session, but I didn’t expect to, and was impressed with the results of this workout, considering I’d done the entire thing sitting down.

Of course, I didn’t notice any difference in my core after just one workout. Sculpting visible abs is the result of a low body fat percentage, not just crunches and planks, but I’m always looking to add more movement to my day, and this workout is one I’ll repeat.

More from Tom's Guide

Jane McGuire
Jane McGuire
Fitness editor

Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
a photo of a woman with strong abs
Forget weights and sit-ups — this 10-minute standing ab workout will blast your core
Man performing an abs workout outside
Forget crunches — build a stronger core with this 10-minute standing abs workout
woman standing up with abs on show
Skip the sit-ups — try this 30-minute standing abs workout for a stronger core
Woman performing bicycle crunches on a yoga mat in a yellow room
Strengthen your core and improve your posture in just 10 moves with this 10-minute bodyweight ab workout
a photo of a woman with strong abs
I tried this 7-minute intense core workout — here’s what happened to my abs
a photo of a woman with strong abs holding a set of dumbbells
Forget crunches — a personal trainer recommends these 5 standing ab exercises to strengthen your core
Latest in Fitness
the Orbea Denna on a gravel track
Orbea's new e-bike is designed to tackle both road and gravel — and you can build your own
Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
I just tried the ‘Chelsea’ CrossFit workout — and it strengthens your entire body with just 3 bodyweight exercises
a photo of the Nike Vomero 18 running shoe
Nike Vomero 18 review
Woman doing a sit-up with a dumbbell
Skip the gym — all you need is 10 minutes and 2 dumbbells to strengthen your core
Woman performing yoga crow pose while touching noses with dog on yoga mat during yoga class
I just did a puppy yoga class for the first time — here’s what happened
a pjoto of a woman working out with a chair
Forget planks and sit-ups — this 10-minute chair workout strengthens your core while sitting down
Latest in Features
A comparison photo showing a Helix mattress directly next to a Helix mattress topper
You need a new mattress but don't have the budget — is a new topper worth buying this World Sleep Day instead?
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (L) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras
I took 200 macro photos with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro — here's the winner
Woman sleeping on a new mattress in a brightly lit room
Keep waking up at night? Your mattress might be stopping you from sleeping through — here's why
Pro-ject colorful Audio system
I gave up my $3,000 speakers for this stunning stereo system — and the results blew me away
Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
I just tried the ‘Chelsea’ CrossFit workout — and it strengthens your entire body with just 3 bodyweight exercises
Woman doing a yoga pose in bed against a green background
Sleep expert reveals her secret weapon for falling asleep fast — and you can do it in 15 minutes
More about fitness
Asics Metafuji Trail

I ran 35 miles in the Asics Metafuji Trail and it’s one of the fastest trail shoes I’ve tested
Woman doing a sit-up with a dumbbell

Skip the gym — all you need is 10 minutes and 2 dumbbells to strengthen your core
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (L) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras

I took 200 macro photos with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro — here's the winner
See more latest
Most Popular
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (L) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras
I took 200 macro photos with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro — here's the winner
A comparison photo showing a Helix mattress directly next to a Helix mattress topper
You need a new mattress but don't have the budget — is a new topper worth buying this World Sleep Day instead?
Woman sleeping on a white bed
9 expert tips for falling asleep faster, easier and for longer this World Sleep Day
Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson and Christian Bale in The Prestige
'The Prestige' is one of Christopher Nolan's most underrated thrillers — and it's now streaming on Hulu
ExpressVPN protocol Lightway code on a PC
What is ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol?
A woman lying in bed reading a book and sipping a glass of red wine, with the Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top left corner
10 popular sleep myths debunked for World Sleep Day — and the real science behind restful nights
Woman doing a sit-up with a dumbbell
Skip the gym — all you need is 10 minutes and 2 dumbbells to strengthen your core
Galaxy Z Fold playing severance
I swapped my iPhone 15 Pro Max for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 to see what offers the best streaming experience — here’s what happened
Perplexity logo on a smartphone display
What is Perplexity AI? — everything there is to know about the search engine and chatbot
Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
I just tried the ‘Chelsea’ CrossFit workout — and it strengthens your entire body with just 3 bodyweight exercises