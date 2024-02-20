Forget Peloton! The CAROL Bike uses AI to boost home workouts, and it’s $200 off right now

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that you can put AI in anything. Sometimes, it’s a gimmick, but at other times, like the CAROL exercise bike, it can be genuinely useful — using AI to adjust the resistance to help you get the most from your workouts.

Smart home exercise equipment like this doesn’t usually come cheap, but you can save $200 right now on the CAROL Bike until 23rd February as part of CAROL’s President’s Day sale. So you only have another few days to pick up this premium bike with a sizeable discount.

Like many of the best exercise bikes, you can stream classes to the bike’s 11-inch display. However, it’s not locked to proprietary software, so you can take classes from Peloton or YouTube, stream movies on Netflix while exercising, and compete with others using Zwift.

CAROL Bike: was $2,595 now $2,395 at CAROL

The CAROL Bike is a compact (45.5 x 22-inch) exercise bike designed to help boost your cardio fitness at home. If you take out a membership, the AI-powered bike automatically adjusts the near-silent magnetic resistance to suit your fitness level and get the most from your training. The ergonomic handle has five grip positions, and you can install third-party apps on the built-in 11-inch Android-powered display.

While you can do all of those things, you’ll need a CAROL membership to get the most from the bike. For $19.99 per month, you get access to 20 workouts designed for your bike, a performance dashboard, and the full AI-powered resistance control.

The software analyzes how you train and automatically adjusts the resistance based on your performance to give you optimal results from your exercise. The bike has a magnetic resistance system, so it’s quiet and won’t disturb others in your house or nearby neighbors.

At this discounted price, it’s a great time to invest in the CAROL Bike, although you will need to include the monthly subscription to get the full benefit of the AI-powered resistance. That said, it is quite rare to find a machine that’ll let you download any Android app if you don’t want to take out a membership.

If it’s not quite right for you, there are plenty of other exercise bike deals around at the moment, including discounts on other smart machines. The most important thing is to find a bike and platform that you’ll actually enjoy using so it can become a regular part of your routine.