Epic North Face sale takes up to 50% off apparel — 15 deals I’d shop now
Winter apparel deals starting at just $21
Good news! The North Face is currently hosting a winter sale that you don't want to miss. Renowned for making high-quality apparel and equipment for all types of outdoor activity, you can bet that The North Face winter apparel is up for just about any task, whether that's skiing, hiking or simply braving the cold.
Right now, select North Face styles are on sale at both The North Face and REI. The retailers are knocking up to 50% off men's and women's jackets, hoodies, fleeces, beanies and much more with deals starting at just $21. To take advantage of these incredible winter deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face.
P.S. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to look through all the colors to find your size. And for even more ways to save, check out our North Face discount codes page.
Best North Face deals
Every wardrobe needs reliable basics, and this tee delivers. Made with Climate Conscious Cotton for a softer environmental impact, it's the perfect balance of comfort and classic style. One of those pieces that works as hard as a basic should.
A classic ball cap never goes out of style, especially one that's designed to wick away sweat and keep you cool. Lightweight and durable, the adjustable rear strap should accommodate most head sizes and it also comes in a Shady Blue hue.
Zip up in this athletic fleece jacket that is now 50% off. The super versatile jacket can be worn whether you're hitting the trail or the town and comes in four different colors that are all on sale now.
A quarter-zip pullover is a versatile piece of clothing to have in your wardrobe. You can wear this pullover from The North Face over a base layer for extra warmth, by itself on cool days or underneath a larger jacket or coat on frigid days.
North Face's take on the classic flannel uses 100% organic cotton for a softer feel. The familiar plaid pattern works anywhere, from weekend hikes to casual offices. One of those shirts that'll probably become a regular in your rotation.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.
Named after a Peruvian peak, this jacket means business when the wind picks up. The durable nylon construction blocks gusty conditions while reflective details add safety for dawn or dusk adventures. Zipped pockets keep essentials secure, while the elastic hem prevents unwanted drafts.
The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.
Here's a workout hoodie that keeps you dry when things heat up. The DotKnit fabric helps sweat evaporate quickly, while the underarm design lets you move freely. When it's worn out, you can recycle it through North Face.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.
This is more of a fashion jacket than something for long periods outdoors, but while the weather's cold, this smart outerwear offers protection from the wind (thanks to the WindWall fabric) and rain, and has snap-based fastenings on the front for easy and quick opening and closing.
The Valley Twill Utility Coat is the perfect bridge between style and function. This organic cotton twill coat nails shoulder-season layering with its relaxed fit and timeless plaid design. The recycled polyester lining adds warmth without bulk, making it ideal for those tricky sweater-weather days.
Sporting a throwback design, this vibrant 80s-inspired jacket has the same colored-blocked design as the original, but The North Face has added wind-resistant fabric, a hood with cords, and a more relaxed fit to bring it up to modern standards. You'll want to hurry though as this deal is only still available in small and large sizes.
Ideal for the explorer, this jacket is ready for adventure regardless of the weather. The layer built for performance and comfort is also waterproof and breathable. Its DryVent shell can easily be worn with or without the Heatseeker insulated liner jacket, making it super versatile.
From harsh winds to winter snow, this parka will keep you warm and cozy through it all. Combining warm hybrid insulation with waterproofing, the breathable jacket will wick any moisture away while keeping the heat locked in. It also features a drawcord-adjustable hood and plenty of pockets.
