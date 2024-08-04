Ditch crunches — you need 10 minutes and just these 7 moves to build a stronger core

Want to find a core building workout that doesn't involve crunches? We've got you covered. While crunches are great, some workouts include multiple variations of the move and things can get a little repetitive and uninspiring. To avoid this, why not give this 10-minute ab workout a go?



It's equipment free, although, you might want to lay one of the best yoga mats out to protect your lower back and elbows from hurting as you complete the routine on the floor. The fitness trainer behind this particular workout is Kayla Itsines who has just under 16 million Instagram users following her home friendly workout content.

You can watch Itsines demonstrate each exercise in the video below. Whether you are new or old to ab workouts, learning the correct form for each move is crucial if you want to target the correct muscles, make your training efficient and avoid injury.

What is the 10-minute core workout?

There aren't any confusing moves or timings to follow in this routine from Itsines. All you need to note is that you will work on each exercise for 30 seconds and aim to complete three whole rounds.

It's quite typical of an ab workout to not have any rest periods included. This is because they are often shorter in duration and the lack of rest helps to maintain constant tension in the core muscles.

Hit the below exercises for three rounds, which should take you to 10 minutes.

Flutters, 30 secs

Commando & Side Plank, 30 secs

Plank & Leg Lift, 30 secs

Deadbug, 30 secs

Straight Leg Sit Up, 30 secs

Bent Leg Raise w/ Hip Lift, 30 secs

Reverse Table Top, 30 sec

The real bonus of this workout and many of the best core workouts is you can do it anywhere. No gym or special equipment is required, making it perfect for a quick ab session in your bedroom before starting your day, a core finisher for a park workout, or even to use to keep up with exercise while on vacation. Feel free to save this routine for its convenience and effectiveness anytime, anywhere.

The range of exercises in the bodyweight circuit targets all major abdominal and core muscles, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and transverse abdominis. For instance, the Straight Leg Sit Up emphasizes the rectus abdominis for enhanced upper ab strength, while the Commando & Side Plank engages the obliques and transverse abdominis to improve core stability and support overall strength.

While engaging your core throughout this workout you will also be working on your flexibility. Exercises like the Deadbug and Bent Leg Raise with Hip Lift require hip and lower back flexibility. The hip flexors are an important area to improve flexibility and mobility in as they help support you in your everyday movements such as walking, climbing stairs and sitting down.

Lastly, while this routine from Itsines will certainly contribute to strengthening and toning your core muscles, it won't give you a ripped set of abs overnight. Making sure your core training is a regular part of your fitness routine is important as will be maintaining a balanced diet and being consistent across both your exercise and nutrition.

What matters most though is finding workouts and habits that make you feel good and are realistic for you to maintain.