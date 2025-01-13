Back in the gym? 5 dumbbell exercises to build full-body strength, muscle and endurance

As the new year unfolds, try not to get too caught up in TikTok fitness fads or complicated workout routines. Instead, keep it simple but effective with some basic dumbbell compound exercises that will help you build full-body strength, muscle, endurance and power. That’s a lot of benefits in five moves.

For me, especially when looking for efficiency, it often boils down to the “big 5 compound lifts” like squats, deadlifts, and pull-ups, which recruit many major muscles simultaneously.

However, there are five strength and conditioning exercises I turn to when I want to ramp up the sweat factor — and they’re suitable for beginners too. Grab a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells — here are the five dumbbell exercises I recommended for your routine this year.

What are the five dumbbell exercises?

1. Dumbbell thrusters

Thrusters combine a squat with a powerful drive into an overhead press, performed with kettlebells, barbells, or dumbbells, making it a full-body muscle torcher. I prefer using dumbbells because you can single-load (one arm at a time) or use two weights, working unilaterally. This improves coordination and balance, working both sides of the body equally while strengthening your weaker muscles.

Watch the video above to learn the move or check out our step-by-step how-to-do thrusters guide.

2. Dumbbell devil press

The press variation gets its name for a reason — it could easily have been spawned by the devil himself. The devil press is another combo move, bringing together a burpee and dual dumbbell snatch. You can also perform the move one-sided if you prefer. Like thrusters, the devil press is designed to maximize explosive power, meaning you’ll drive up your heart rate and muscular endurance, too.

Watch the video above to learn the move or check out our step-by-step how to do the devil press guide.

3. Dumbbell overhead walking lunges

The overhead lunge requires upper body strength and mobility to shelve the weights while keeping the arms extended and aligned with your shoulders. Shoulder mobility is also key, so start light if you’re trying these for the first time, and build slowly. If you’re not feeling confident, work single-sided or with a mixed grip — one dumbbell front racked to the shoulder and the other arm pressed overhead, swapping sides throughout.

You’re not just working your legs while recruiting your upper body, your core muscles act as a collective stabilizer here to help drive movement while keeping your torso upright.

4. Dumbbell man makers

Imagine combining a dumbbell push-up, renegade row and squat clean thruster into one move — hello man maker. They’re brutal and taxing on muscles from head to toe, but an incredibly efficient and effective conditioning tool for developing power while keeping your muscles constantly firing under tension.

Here’s how to do man makers step-by-step.

5. Dumbbell duck walks

Duck walks are usually performed as a mobility drill using bodyweight or a plate, but you can also hold a dumbbell to your chest to add load. Duck walks help strengthen the lower body, namely the hips, glutes and legs while improving joint mobility around the hips, knees, lower back and ankles. It’s one of the best tried-and-tested warm-up exercises to improve squat mechanics and depth.

Here’s how to do duck walks step-by-step.

Can I do strength training with dumbbells?

A dumbbell strength training program can help develop muscular strength, endurance, stability and power. If you like to lift weights, aim for several times per week and gradually increase the load you use as your body adapts, or play around with different exercise variations, weights, or tempos — this is called progressive overload, and it’s key to building muscle and getting stronger.

Unsurprisingly, the exercises that will help you move the needle most in your training are the multi-joint, multi-muscle moves that feel functional. You shouldn’t need to exercise for more than 30 to 60 minutes per session to notice the benefits, either, as these moves are also the most efficient.

I recommend a five-move dumbbell metabolic circuit using the exercises above. Work for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 and complete each exercise for 3 to 5 rounds.

The more muscle groups you recruit during exercise, the more energy is demanded by muscles to fuel movement. Over time, the more lean muscle mass you develop, the more metabolically active it is, boosting your metabolism as you get fitter and stronger.

Weightlifting, whatever way you choose to do it, also improves your intermuscular and intramuscular coordination (how muscle fibers work together within a muscle and different muscles work together). Strong muscular coordination is crucial in sports and for any level of athleticism.