Arc’teryx spring sale — 5 jackets I’d buy right now starting at $88
Save up to 45% while the sale lasts
The season of spring sales events is upon us, and even ultra-high-tech outerwear brands like Arc'teryx have deeply discounted deals. In this case, it's on last season's styles. With savings up to 45% off, here are the ones I recommend.
Men's Arc'teryx Delta fleece jackets start at just $88, Norvan Windshells are only $91 and women's Sima Pullovers are $98. All of these deals are through the Arc'teryx outlet.
Arc'teryx spring outerwear deals
Arc'teryx Delta Jacket (men's): was $160 now $88
Designed with mountain climbers in mind, this handsome fitted jacket is ultra-breathable and stretchy. Made from Polartec Powder Dry Fleece, it also provides plenty of insulating power, despite weighing just under nine ounces.
Arc'teryx Norvan Windshell (men's): was $130 now $91
The Arc'teryx Norvan is a ridiculously lightweight and packable windbreaker built for trail runners, but that doesn't mean you can't rock it in more chill settings. Weighing just 3.2 ounces, this vented shell provides solid protection from wind and moisture.
Arc'teryx Norvan Windshell (women's): was $130 now $91
Ladies can also get in on the Norvan Windshell goodness, with two styles to select from, including, yellow and grey — men only get purple. The women's version, somehow, weighs even less than the men's, just 2.3 ounces, yet boasts all the same features.
Arc'teryx Sima Pullover (women's): $140 now $98
This stylish quarter-zip pullover is designed with hikers and trekkers in mind. Weighing a little over five ounces, the synthetic fabric is UPF-rated for sun protection. Perfect for warmer climates, it's also plenty breathable and moisture-wicking.
Arc'teryx Atom LT Hoody (men's): was $260 now $195
I don't own the Arc'teryx Atom LT Hoody, but I've come darn close to buying one on multiple occasions, including as I write this. Real talk: I love synthetic, lightweight insulated jackets, especially those that can be worn as a main or mid-layer. And the Atom LT is among the most technical and sleekest out there.
Arc'teryx is just one of several Gorpcore brands with seriously tempting sales at the moment. Several of my favorite L.L. Bean puffers are also on deep discount. Similarly, REI has a handful of my go-to Patagonia jackets on sale. Last but not least, Nike has all sorts of fly kicks marked down, including several top-rated TG models.
