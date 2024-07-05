Under Armour Prime Day sale — 5 deals I’d shop on fitness apparel and sneakers from just $13

Under Armour gear doesn't come cheap, whether you're shopping for a pair of the best running shoes, a new sports bra, or anything in between.

But luckily, you can save big with these Under Armour deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day. We've found a sale that slashes prices off some of Under Armour's top-selling t-shirts, workout shorts and more.

The best-seller Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Workout T-Shirt is just $13 and the hugely popular Infinity High Impact Women's Sports Bra is 50% off.

Below, I've rounded up the best deals on Under Armour apparel, running shoes and more. We've also teed up some incredible deals for the 4th of July sales, which are still live. I'll be adding to this line-up as and when hot deals drop.

Best Under Armour Prime Day deals

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-shirt: was $25 now $13 @ Amazon

The best-selling men's activewear t-shirt features UA Tech, which makes the tee quick-drying and super soft. We love the 4-way stretch construction and vast array of colors and size options.

Under Armour Women's Infinity High Sports Bra: was $60 now from $29 @ Amazon

The UA Infinity High sports bra is now available starting from just $29. The high-support bra has been tailored for high impact and features a molded PU-injected one-piece padding, mesh panels and a sweat-wicking band.

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Legging: was $35 now from $18 @ Amazon

HeatGear UA leggings work best as a base layer during workouts. They come with an elasticated waistband and updated gusset design to deliver lightweight but trustworthy support.

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 running shoe: was $75 now $50 @ Amazon

Look no further if you need cushioning, comfort and stability all in one durable running shoe. 10mm offset, EVA sock liners and Charged cushioning make this UA shoe one of its most popular.