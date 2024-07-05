Under Armour Prime Day sale — 5 deals I’d shop on fitness apparel and sneakers from just $13

Under Armour gear doesn't come cheap, whether you're shopping for a pair of the best running shoes, a new sports bra, or anything in between.
But luckily, you can save big with these Under Armour deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day. We've found a sale that slashes prices off some of Under Armour's top-selling t-shirts, workout shorts and more.
The best-seller Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Workout T-Shirt is just $13 and the hugely popular Infinity High Impact Women's Sports Bra is 50% off.
Below, I've rounded up the best deals on Under Armour apparel, running shoes and more. We've also teed up some incredible deals for the 4th of July sales, which are still live. I'll be adding to this line-up as and when hot deals drop.
Quick Links
- Shop the Under Armour sale from $16
- Under Armour Men's T-shirt: was $25 now $13
- Under Armour Men's HeatGear Legging: was $35 now from $18
- Under Armour Women's Infinity High Sports Bra: was $60 now from $29
- Under Armour Charged Assert 9 running shoe: was $70 now $50
- Under Armour Charged Aurora 2 + Cross Trainer: was $70 now $54
Best Under Armour Prime Day deals
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-shirt: was $25 now $13 @ Amazon
The best-selling men's activewear t-shirt features UA Tech, which makes the tee quick-drying and super soft. We love the 4-way stretch construction and vast array of colors and size options.
Under Armour Women's Infinity High Sports Bra: was $60 now from $29 @ Amazon
The UA Infinity High sports bra is now available starting from just $29. The high-support bra has been tailored for high impact and features a molded PU-injected one-piece padding, mesh panels and a sweat-wicking band.
Under Armour Men's HeatGear Legging: was $35 now from $18 @ Amazon
HeatGear UA leggings work best as a base layer during workouts. They come with an elasticated waistband and updated gusset design to deliver lightweight but trustworthy support.
Under Armour Charged Assert 10 running shoe: was $75 now $50 @ Amazon
Look no further if you need cushioning, comfort and stability all in one durable running shoe. 10mm offset, EVA sock liners and Charged cushioning make this UA shoe one of its most popular.
Under Armour Charged Aurora 2 + Cross Trainer: was $70 now $54 @ Amazon
Like to mix up your workouts? The Charged Aurora handles it all. The shoe is lightweight with TPU overlays for better medial stability and support. Charged cushioning and compression molded foam provide enough bounce and responsiveness and the pattern outsole provides grippy traction.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Sam Hopes is a level III qualified fitness trainer, level II reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Future PLC, the publisher of Tom's Guide. She is also about to undertake her Yoga For Athletes training course. Having trained to work with mind and body, Sam is a big advocate of using mindfulness techniques in sport and fitness, and their impact on performance. She’s also passionate about the fundamentals of training and building sustainable training methods. When she's not writing up her experiences with the latest fitness tech and workouts, you’ll find her writing about nutrition, sleep, recovery, and wellness.