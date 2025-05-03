8 moves and 8 minutes are all you need to activate your deep core, sculpt your abs and improve posture, according to a Pilates instructor

You don’t need to spend hours at the gym or in a live workout class to build strength or chase an endorphin hit. No matter whether you’ve got half an hour, 15 minutes, or just 10 to spare, there are several ways to carve out a stronger body without sacrificing tons of time or stepping outside of your home.

This 8-minute workout from qualified physiotherapist and pilates trainer Lilly Sabri is bound to fire up your core and help reset your posture if you've been stuck behind a desk all day. Featuring just eight moves, this workout is ideal for Pilates aficionados and newbies as the slow and controlled workout style will help you learn (or perfect) these core-burning moves.

“These abs exercises will target your deep core, obliques and abdominal muscles to build a stable and functional core,” Sabri says. All you need is your body weight for this workout, so once you’ve rolled out a yoga mat , you’re ready to get some gains.

Watch how to do the 8-minute, 8-move Pilates core workout

8 Min Classical Pilates Core Workout | Deep Core Burn at Home | No Equipment Needed - YouTube Watch On

Let’s face it: in 2025, you’re not stuck for Pilates workouts. If your social media feed looks anything like mine, all it takes is a couple of thumb scrolls to stumble upon wall Pilates workouts or an aesthetically pleasing studio, complete with Reformer Pilates carriages, towers, and a person effortlessly using a Pilates Cadillac.

While these different Pilates iterations all have a well-deserved time and place on the workout scene, the beauty of Sabri’s session is that it just requires your bodyweight. Featuring just 8 moves and taking a mere 8 minutes, this workout shows that sometimes, basic can be just as brilliant.

“This specific workout is eight minutes long and it’s about taking us back to the basic and core principles of Pilates,” Sabri explains.

The workout is split into eight one-minute intervals. You’ll perform each move for 45 seconds before resting for 15 seconds. You’ll then jump into the next move for the same allocated time frame.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sabri demonstrates each move while reeling off instructions on how to complete the exercise with the correct form. Other more intense workout styles, like HIIT , are all about getting your heart rate up and fitting in as many reps as possible, Pilates is much slower and controlled, low-intensity exercise.

But don’t be fooled into thinking slower equals easier. After completing a handful of the best pilates exercises for your core that feature in this workout, like the Pilates roll-down, toe taps , and the Pilates hundred, you’re bound to feel your trunk on fire.

To help you complete each move, Sabri recommends: “Focusing on form, breath, and keeping your core fully engaged throughout.”