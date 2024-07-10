Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra — here’s how you can pre-order them today
It's official — Samsung announced the latest additions to its collection of wearables: Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, the new smartwatches were designed to provide users with advanced information on their personal health. Although they won't be released until July 24, they are available for pre-order today.
The Galaxy Watch 7 is now on sale for $249 at Samsung (was $299), while the more advanced Galaxy Watch Ultra is on sale for $599 at Samsung (was $649). Both Samsung Watches track a wide range of holistic metrics and workout data, providing insights, training tips and health monitoring alerts. Of course, due to their contrast in price, there are some differences in features and performance, which we highlight in our detailed Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch Ultra comparison.
If you're eager to get your hands on Samsung's latest wearables, you can pre-order them on Samsung today. Read on to get a glance at the watches' specs, as well as some tips on pre-ordering.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Galaxy Watch 7 pre-order: was $299 now $249 @ Samsung
$50 off! Similar in design and performance to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 7's new features include a BioActive health sensor, 3nm processor and greater storage capacity. It is also considered a more intelligent fitness tracker thanks to Galaxy AI. It's the first smartwatch with Wear OS 5, the latest version of Google's wearable software. The smartwatch is available in two different colors, and several different band types and colors. The $299 price reflects the 40mm size, but it is also available in the 44mm size for a total of $329. (Both sizes are $50 off).
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $599 @ Samsung
$50 off! The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the sportiest, longest-lasting Samsung watch yet, prioritizing training and fitness features. Additional features include a BioActive health sensor, 3nm processor and greater storage capacity. It is also considered a more intelligent fitness tracker thanks to Galaxy AI. The watch has premium color options, an added quick button, personalized heart rate zones and a long battery life that lasts up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode, or just over 4 days. In the Galaxy Watch Ultra review, our editor mentioned that it might be the best Samsung watch yet.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 & Ultra Specs
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
|Starting price
|$299
|$649
|Sizes
|40mm, 44mm
|47mm
|Colors
|Green, Silver, Cream
|Titanium White, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver
|Dimensions
|40mm: 40.4 x 9.7 mm; 44mm: 44.4 x 9.7 mm
|47.4 x 47. 1 x 12.1 mm
|Weight
|40mm: 28.8 g; 44mm: 33.8 g
|60.5 g
|Display
|40mm: 1.3" 432 x 432 ppi; 44mm: 1.5" 480 x 480 ppi
|1.5" 480 x 480 ppi
|Battery capacity
|40mm: 300 mAh; 44mm: 425 mAh
|590 mAh
|Durability
|5 ATM, IP68
|10 ATM, IP68
|Connectivity
|LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+ 5 GHz, NFC
|LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+ 5 GHz, NFC
|Compatibility
|Android 11 or higher
|Android 11 or higher
|Storage
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Processor
|Exynos W1000
|Exynos W1000
|Sensors
|Samsung BioActive sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer
|Samsung BioActive sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer
How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 7
Pre-ordering your Samsung Galaxy 7 is simple. First, you can choose from two different color options, green and cream, and then select your band type — fabric, sport or athleisure — and finally, your band color. You will also be able to choose from two different band sizes. Next, you'll be given the option to add Wifi for an extra $50 and Samsung Care+ for $8/month. Last but not least, you'll choose your payment option: one time payment, Samsung financing, or 4 installments.
According to our Samsung Galaxy 7 review, the smartwatch promises a holistic health-tracking experience, from automatic workout tracking to sleep monitoring. A majority of the health-based features are powered by Samsung's BioActive sensor, which is basically a combined PPG heart rate/ECG/blood oxygen reader and bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) sensor that can read body composition.
Although there are currently no deals on the smartwatch, our first impressions are telling us the Galaxy 7 looks like a reliable choice — especially if you're in the market for a watch to complement your Samsung smartphone. We recommend pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 today.
How to preorder the Galaxy Watch Ultra
Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Ultra is very similar to the directions listed above in the Galaxy 7 section. You can choose from three titanium colors, gray, white and silver, and you also pick the band type and color. However, there is only one size, the 47mm, and WiFi is already included. Adding Samsung Care+ is $10/month.
The Samsung Galaxy Ultra takes the company's core smartwatch features and elevates them with a rugged look. It has all the same great health features as the Samsung Galaxy 7, but longer battery life is looking like a big reason to consider the Galaxy Watch Ultra. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Ultra lasts up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode, or just over 4 days.
Although $649 is quite the investment, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's sporty design and long-lasting battery might just make it worth it. We recommend pre-ordering it today so you can reap all the benefits ASAP.
