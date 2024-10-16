I just drove a hybrid SUV with massage chairs and scent diffusers that turn your car into a mobile spa

I’m enjoying a much-needed back massage, surrounded by mood lighting and engulfed in an intoxicating floral scent called Violet Cashmere. Sounds sexy, right? Except I’m not at some swanky spa — I’m driving a hybrid SUV in upstate New York. Well, technically the car is driving itself.

A couple months ago, I tested out the Lincoln Nautilus for the sake of enjoying Blue Cruise hands-free driving on long stretches of highway . At the time, the car seemed to have too many bells and whistles to actually explore them all. So, when I arranged to borrow it once more, I promised myself I’d enjoy the Nautilus’s “sanctuary” amenities. It helped that I was in dire need of some relaxation. My stress-tracking Oura Ring 4 can prove it.

I specifically drove the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid Black Label, a $78,095 configuration in the brand’s luxury vehicle lineup. As I’ve already mentioned, it has more features than I can possibly name. But some stick out right away: the 48-inch panoramic display, piano key shifter, wireless charging pads, and lighting effects that seem to embrace you any time you hop into the driver’s seat.

Others will present themselves once you’re driving, such as the balanced audio system, Google Maps and, when you’re on a supported highway, hands-free driving via Ford’s Blue Cruise system. (I’m linking my story on Blue Cruise again here so you can get the full gist of how it works.)

Lincoln Nautilus 2024: A spa on wheels

(Image credit: Future)

Then, there are the features that you’ll have to seek out. These days, you can find massage seats in models from almost every manufacturer, albeit at a premium. Having tried a few, I learned not all in-car massage seats are made the same, and the Nautilus’s is the first that truly made me go, “ahhh.” It kneaded knots in my shoulders, back and glutes, basically melting the stress clouding my mind that day. While it’s important to be alert at the wheel, a calm state of mind is one of the safest things you can bring to the road.

As if an on-demand masseuse weren’t enough, I eventually found my way through the Lincoln Digital Experience to the digital scent menu. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a selection of diffuser scents that you can adjust based on aroma and intensity. Every Lincoln Nautilus comes with three scents by default, but there are additional selections you can shop for $30 each. I’m personally a fan of a scent called Violet Cashmere, but the cedarwood-forward Mystic Forest helped set the scene as I drove through the mountains underneath changing leaves. Either way, smell has a scientifically-proven impact on mental states. In fact, just a good smell can boost your mood . It kind of reminds me of the internet-famous Pura Smart Scent Diffuser, but for your car.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) The scent capsules are located inside the Nautilus's arm rest. (Image credit: Future)

It’s no new concept to consider cars as a means of escape. I mean yes, literally, you can use one to get out of dodge. But I think we can all agree that prioritizing our wellbeing somehow gets harder by the day, so the fact that there’s a car that’s equipped with tools for chilling out seems like the right kind of luxury shoppers need.

