The World’s Cheapest Android Phone with Snapdragon 855 Undercuts the OnePlus 7 Pro

Xiaomi wants to knock down the OnePlus 7 Pro from its inexpensive flagship throne with the new Redmi K20 Pro, a new phone with top specs that starts at just $360. Oh, and it has a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.



(Image credit: The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has a flame-inspired glass back. Credit: Xiaomi)

As reported by Android Central, the Redmi K20 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU and three rear cameras: a main shooter powered by the 48-megapixel Sony IMX 582 processor, a 8-megapixel sensor with 2x telephoto lens and a 124-degree wide-angle 13-megapixel camera.

The Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch OLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor and no notch. The 20-MP selfie camera pops up from the top edge in less than a second.

MORE: OnePlus 7 Pro vs. Galaxy S10 Plus: So Close Samsung Should Be Worried



The phone — which will come out in China on June 1 — has everything else that you'd expect from the best phones: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi AC, and fast USB-C charging for its 4,000mAh battery with 27W wired charging. Xiaomi claims it can fully charge the battery in just 70 minutes.



The phone starts at $360 for the version with 6GB or RAM and 64GB of storage. The 6GB/128GB model is $375, while going to 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB will set you back $400 and $430 respectively.

For comparison, the OnePlus 7 Pro — which has the same processor, Sony camera sensor, and 4,000mAh battery — starts at $669 for the 6GB/128GB model. That’s a whooping $254 differential.

The Redmi K20 Pro is not being sold in the United States, at least not yet, but that's not a surprise given that Xiaomi has not sold any phones here up until now. But we’ll keep an eye out for availability beyond China.

