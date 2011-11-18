Porn Giant Vivid to Take Legal Action Over HTC Vivid Name

Adult entertainment giant Vivid Entertainment is unhappy with the naming of one of HTC's smartphones: the Vivid.

Vivid Entertainment has sent a cease and desist to HTC claiming that the Vivid smartphone infringes on the film producer's trademark. Vivid Entertainment believes that customers may get confused and think that the HTC Vivid is associated with the sexual media maker.

The letter from Vivid Entertainment threatens to take HTC to court if the phone's name isn't changed by Monday.

Stay tuned.