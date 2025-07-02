AT&T unveils a new way to protect customers from SIM swapping — here’s what you need to know

SIM swapping is one of the more nefarious and difficult-to-deal-with cybercrimes that can affect phone users. However, a new feature from AT&T, called Wireless Account Lock, wants to help defend against it.

AT&T announced the feature in a news post that details how Wireless Account Lock can help to protect your phone. According to AT&T, users can turn the feature on and off via a toggle located in the AT&T app available for postpaid wireless accounts.

When activated, the Account Lock blocks the phone from performing certain functions, including:

Upgrading a device

Changing a SIM card or eSIM

Initiating a phone transfer

Adding a new line

Changing billing information

Changing authorized users

Changing phone numbers

These features will remain locked until the Wireless Account Lock is deactivated within the app, which requires physical access to the phone. AT&T is also providing a Business Account Lock, which offers more power to an account administrator by allowing them to exempt certain lines from the lock, as well as being able to enable select lock functions if desired, rather than locking all of them.

What is SIM swapping?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The main reason for this new feature is to limit the number of SIM swapping scams, which can be a major issue for customers and businesses to handle. The scam involves the scammer faking a request to move your phone number over to a new SIM card, which then allows them to receive calls and texts meant for you. With that, they can do things like bypass two-factor authentication by receiving the call or text themselves.

It can be difficult to tell if you have been the victim of this kind of scam, but there are a couple of major red flags to be on the lookout for. The first is if you experience a sudden loss of service, blocking your ability to receive calls or texts. Also, make sure to check for any unauthorized transactions on your accounts, or if you lose access online.

This new feature should go a long way in helping to keep AT&T customers safe, but there are other steps that everyone can take to help protect themselves. Firstly, it’s wise to set up a PIN or a strong password with your network provider, which will be required when trying to make any account changes. On top of this, it is a good idea to set up biometrics, like Face ID or a fingerprint scan, on your accounts as an extra level of security.

