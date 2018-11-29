Tile's Great Key Finders Are All On Sale

The Tile Mate Tracker is a tiny, square-shaped device that helps you find your keys, wallet, or whatever device you attach it to.

Simple, cheap, and easy to use, Tile is offering its classic (i.e. its previous-gen models) at an all-time price low.

Currently, you can get the Tile Mate Key Finder for $14.99 ($5 off) at Amazon. If you want the 4-pack or 8-pack, your best bet is to buy directly from Tile. However, Amazon has other bundles on sale as well:

No matter which device you get, they both work in the same manner: Just latch a Tile square onto the device you don't want to lose and then use the free Tile app to locate it via a map. If it's lost inside your house, you can have the Tile ring an alarm until you can zone in on where you misplaced it.

Both the original Tile Mate and the newer Tile Sport won our Editors' Choice award, which is no easy feat for any gadget to do, let alone do it consecutively.

And while both Tile devices are on sale, you'll actually get more value — and more use — if you opt for the 4-Packs.