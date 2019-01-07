This Stunning Cube-Shaped Gaming PC Belongs in Sci-Fi

LAS VEGAS - Every year, I come to CyberPower's CES suite to see some of the wildest gaming desktops of the entire show, and every year, the company delivers.

The PC maker's big standout for 2019 is the Syber Cube, a dazzling marvel of desktop design that packs a slew of high-end components and dizzying RGB lights into a stunning tempered glass box that's equal parts showpiece and battlestation.

As its name suggests, the Syber Cube is, well, a cube that shows off every fancy component you trick it out with via three temptered glass panels on the front. The four RGB fans on the desktop's right edge gave the PC a mesmerizing sci-fi look, and there's enough RGB stuffed into the insides to power a rave.

The PC includes a stand for propping it up on an angle like some sort of glowy alien artifact -- you could also lay the desktop on one of its sides, but where's the fun in that?

But the Cube's design isn't all for show. The PC supports up to four 120mm front fans and a single 120mm rear fan, ensuring steady airflow during intense gaming sessions. Thanks to its dual-chamber design, you can stuff all manner of high-end components into it without worrying about them overheating one another.

Speaking of high-end components, the Syber Cube can be as extravagant as your wallet can handle. We took a look at a droolworthy $4,800 configuration, which packed an Intel Core i9-9900K processor, dual Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti GPUs, 32GB of RGB RAM, a 512GB SSD and some sweet RGB fans. But like any CyberPower desktop, you'll be able to customize the Cube to your heart's content at the point of purchase.

The Cube will be available to order soon, so keep an eye out for it (and our eventual review) if you're looking for an over-the-top gaming desktop that will make your command center truly look one of a kind.

Credit: Tom's Guide