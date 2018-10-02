Surface Studio 2 Hands-on: An Absolute Beast with Pascal Graphics

After two years in exile, the Surface Studio has finally been rejuvenated.

But unlike the new matte black Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2, the Surface Studio 2 is decked out in full silver, and now it's armed with an even more captivating display and Nvidia Pascal graphics, which deliver 50 percent more performance. (We could do without the older 7th-gen Intel CPU, though).

The Surface Studio 2 is available to pre-order now, starting at $3,499 and shipping by Nov. 15.

Surface Studio Specs

Starting Price $3.499 Display 28-inch Touchscreen PixelSense (4500 x 3000) CPU Up to 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7820HQ GPU Up to a GTX 1070 8GB RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB SSD



The Surface Studio 2's 28-inch (4500 x 3000) PixelSense display is back with 38 percent more brightness and 22 percent more contrast all in 13.5 million pixels.

Seeing it in person, this panel is absolutely stunning. The panel offers an immersive viewing experience for creative professionals and is bursting with color. When you tilt the screen down, the panel is tailor-made for pen input.

Available alongside the Surface Studio 2 is the Surface Pen, which features 4096 levels of pressure with tilt sensitivity, and the Surface Dial, which features Office integration. The Surface Studio 2 also has Xbox Wireless built-in.

Microsoft claims that the Surface Studio 2 has the best-in-class ink latency and that inking will instantly translate to text. We played around with the pen briefly and it felt silky smooth, but we want to put it in the hands of our creative pros on staff to see what they think.

Around back, it's nice to see the addition of USB-C, something that's missing from the new Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6.

Considering Intel's 9th Gen CPUs are right around the corner, it's kind of disappointing to see a product still outfitted with a 7th Gen CPU, but we'll see how powerful it really is when we get our hands on it. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for the full review and benchmarks.

Photo Credits: Tom's Guide