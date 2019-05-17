Act Fast: Star Wars Jedi Challenges Now 50% Off

Prepare to unleash your inner Luke Skywalker. For a limited time, Amazon has the Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset for just $50.

That's $50 off the bundle's regular $99.99 price and the best deal we've seen for this augmented reality headset. (It last hit this price for 24 hours on Star Wars Day and we likely won't see this price again till Amazon Prime Day.

The kit includes a Mirage AR headset, tracking beacon, and a replica of the infamous lightsaber seen in Star Wars movies. The experience is powered by your smartphone and it's compatible with 15 handhelds including the iPhone X, iPhone 8/Plus, iPhone 7/Plus, Samsung Galaxy 8, and Google Pixel, among others.

After you download the free app, it takes about five minutes to set everything up. The phone then syncs with your lightsaber via Bluetooth and you're ready for your Jedi training.

The app comprises three distinct games: Lightsaber Battle, Strategic Combat and Holochess. These games are spread across five famous Star War planets that unlock as you progress further in your Jedi training. As far as gameplay is concerned, the headset is the closest you'll ever get to having a true Jedi lightsaber battle.

There's no telling when this deal may end, so act fast before the Empire strikes back.