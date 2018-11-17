Spyro Reignited Trilogy: How to Get All the Skill Points

Revived from the original PlayStation, Spyro is finally back in with overhauled graphics in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, thanks to the developers at Toys for Bob.

Reliving your childhood through the eyes of Spyro is certainly calming, but if you want to challenge yourself, you can strive to get all of the skill points in the game. Obtaining skill points will grant you access to the concept art for each game in the collection.

Some of the skill point objectives are pretty straightforward, but others are annoyingly cryptic, so I've crafted a guide on how to get each one of them just for you. You actually don't need the skill points to earn an achievement or trophy, so this guide is simply for the true Spyro enthusiasts out there that are aiming to 100 percent the Reignited Trilogy.

Let's get started!

Spyro the Dragon

Artisans: Reach tricky platform

This one is slightly obvious, especially if you're going to collect all of the gems in the level. As soon as you spawn you'll notice a grassy hill on the right-hand side next to two towers. Between the towers is the "tricky platform." Simply climb to the top of the hill, jump to your max height and glide to get across.

Stone Hill: Burn the hidden pink tulip

Go to the area on the right and enter the tower with the lift. Glide to get across where the Dragon Egg thief is, and if you hang right, nearly making a 180-degree circle, you'll come across a tower with a bush next to it. The pink tulip is on the right side of the tower.

Town Square: All bulls stuck

While the message is cryptic, the task is somewhat simple. You have to charge all of the bulls in the level so that their horns get stuck in the ground. It's important that you don't kill or burn them, otherwise you'll have to restart to get the skill point. There are eight bulls in total and you'll earn the skill point as soon as you've hit them all.

Peacekeepers: Scare 6 Gnorcs into tents

Once you've come upon the Gnorcs and their tents, simply kill one and the rest will run into their tents in fear of your mighty wrath.

Dr. Shemp: Perfect

You have to beat Dr. Shemp without getting hit. Basically, dodge his attacks and burn his butt with your fire breath.

High Caves: Burn hidden painting

Eventually, you'll come across two Green Druids tilting two seperate towers. Once you make it across to the castle, stop at the gateway platform and look to your right inside the room. You'll see the painting hanging there, so just jump from that platform and flame it to death.

Blowhard: Ride a Druid platform for 10 seconds

Similar to the last level, you'll come across two Green Druids, but this time they're moving two platforms vertically. Simply ride one of these platforms for 10 seconds (the Green Druids won't attack you).

Terrace Village: No electric floor damage

Throughout the level, you'll find Electro Gnorcs using electric rods to electrocute the metal plates surrounding them. It's very important that you be patient and charge the Electro Gnorcs first before you deal with the other enemies. You'll get the skill point once you get the room with the Return Home portal.

Metalhead: Perfect

Once again, you have to beat this boss without taking damage. To beat him, you just need to charge the pylons when they turn green.

Dream Weavers: Secret room

From the Dark Passage portal, go to the floating island on your right and you'll notice two enemies guarding an entrance (you can get past them by shrinking them with the turret across from them). Once you're through the entrance and at the top of the stairs, jump to the ledge just in front of you, turn right, and you'll see a green chest on a platform. Behind the platform may seem like a wall, but it's actually a secret room! Go through it and step on the green-and-black platform to get your skill point.

Haunted Towers: Burn blue wizard hat

Eventually, you’ll come across a metal door that can only be destroyed with a Superflame ability (given by a fairy's kiss). Once you're in, use the lift to get on the stairs and climb to the top platform. Don't go inside, look 135 degrees to your left and you'll see a small platform on the roof of the building across from you. Glide there and you'll find the infamous blue wizard hat. Don't forget to burn it.

Lofty Castle: Destroy hidden stump

Go to the inside of the tower with the backward "S" bridge, and go to the end of the platform. For reference, you'll be able to spot the Return Home portal across the way. From the platform you're on, jump directly to your right onto a grassy platform with a tree. Then jump to the next one in front of you with a smaller tree. Behind the tower in front of you is the platform with the hidden stump, so you'll have to jump and glide around it. Once you're there, just charge into it.

Jacques: Perfect

You have to (you guessed it) not get hit during this boss fight. You can do this by simply dodging his devilish present attacks and burning him when he's on the square platforms.

Gnasty Gnorc: Perfect

To beat this boss, you'll first need to get the key from the giggling thief in order to open the metal door. Then (surprise) you'll see another thief with a key. Steal that and go to Gnorc. Now, you'll have to chase him around a track without falling off. Once he stops, that's when you burn him. You'll have to then follow him into a speedy platforming session where the platforms are on a time limit and just below you is a snuggly pit of lava. However, once you make it across safely you can burn him one last time and you'll get your final skill point.

Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!

Idol Springs: Land on idol

There's a grassy cliff to the southeast of the hula girls that you need to get on top of. Once you're on the cliff, you can see the idol to the left of the hula girls. It's a simple glide there.

Colossus: Perfect in Hockey

There's going to be two ice hockey minigames in this level. Don't you let those bears score a single point on you! Pro tip: Burn the attacker!

Hurricos: All Windmills

Burn every single windmill you find to the ground. There are six in total, and they're mostly out in the open.

Aquaria Towers: All Seaweed

You'll need to use the Superflame ability, which can be found in the level, to burn all 10 of the seaweed. The seaweed glows red, but since it's among other, green seaweed, they're easy to spot. If you want to make this process slightly shorter, you can come back once you've obtained the permanent Superflame power.

Ocean Speedway: Under 1:10

This challenge is self-explanatory. I made it by hitting the objectives in this order: Rings, Blue Arches, Boats and then Cars.

Crush's Dungeon: Perfect

I'm sure you remember from the last game that you have to do this without being touched. To do damage to Crush, you'll have to hit him when he's crossing platforms. He'll start with flame- breath waves, which you can jump over. He'll then switch it up to energy blasts, which are easy enough to dodge left or right. Then he'll start chasing you, which you can easily outrun, and he'll just hurt himself. After that, he'll start combining all of the moves he's previously used. Once you get him down one last time, you'll get your skill point.

Skelos Badlands: Catbat Quartet

Eventually, you'll come across a band of four evil cats spitting fireballs at you. To kill them, you'll need to light the rocket in the same area. Once you do that, a fire rock will appear that you can use to spit at them. Once they’re dead, you'll get your skill point.

Skelos Badlands: All Cacti

There are seven cacti scattered around in the same level as the cats, so feel free to get your pyromaniac on.

Scorch: All Trees

There are four coconut trees you’ll have to charge into throughout this level. You'll know if you're successful in hitting them when a coconut falls down.

Fracture Hills: 3 Laps of Supercharge

This one is self-explanatory as well. Simply run three laps around the Supercharge course and you'll get your skill point.

Icy Speedway: Under 1:15

Hit the Snowmobiles first. Afterward, there's a path where you can combo the Skaters, Serpents and Arches at the same time. Just don't go too out of your way to grab one; stay on a path. You can do it!

Metro Speedway: Under 1:15

You can start with the Pigeons and go into a combo with the Bungee Jumpers. Then, start with the Metal Arches and combo that with the Slow Sign Walrussess. Seriously, I believe in you!

Gulp's Overlook: Perfect

This fight is all about dodging and waiting for items to fall at your feet so you can flame them toward Gulp. His moves are well-choreographed, but he can be a little tricky. He'll chase you, shoot AOE electricity blasts at you smash a wave of fire balls at you and even launch rocket barrels at you. His animations will give you a hint as to what he'll do next.

Gulp’s Overlook: Hit Ripto

Once the rockets come into play during the boss fight, gobble one up and spit it at Ripto.

Canyon Speedway: Under 1:10

Hit the track in this order: Ram, Rings, Bikers and then Vultures. You got this!

Ripto's Arena: Perfect

In this boss fight, you have to collect orbs in the arena before Ripto does so you can do damage to him. While you're both scrambling for orbs, he'll try to shoot energy at you with his scepter. Not to worry, however. Even if he gets the orbs, his attacks are still easy to dodge — they're just a lot bigger.

After you take down his first health bar, he'll summon a metal bull, which is actually easier on you because he moves slower when getting the orbs, but he will attack faster. He'll then summon a metal dragon and take flight. You don't have to worry about the orbs this time, just focus on dodging his scepter blasts and use your long-range breath attacks.

Spyro: Year of the Dragon

Sunny Villa: Flame all trees

Scattered across the map, there are eight small trees in fancy pots waiting for you to burn them to ashes. Have fun.

Sunny Villa: Skateboard course record I

You must score at least 3,200 points before the time runs out. Performing a Gnasty Gnorc trick could easily net you anywhere from 2,000 to 6,000 points. You can do this move by rolling while doing a flip.

Molten Crater: Assemble tiki heads

You’ll be able to do this during Sgt. Byrd's minigame. Instead of putting the tiki heads on the bodies, gather them around on the biggest platform. You'll know it worked when the heads start bouncing around and you get your skill point.

Molten Crater: Supercharge the wall

The wall that the skill point is referring to is a boulder you'll find with a glowing red "<" symbol on it. All you have to do is Supercharge through it.

Seashell Shore: Catch the funky chicken

You can find said funky chicken swimming in a body of water near the seals you need to rescue. Charge it with all you've got, and that skill point is yours.

Icy Peak: Glide to pedestal

Use the center lift to gain height, and when you come out of it, hang left. You'll see a small platform peeking out of the clouds beneath you (it'll be in the center of the U-shaped track). Just glide over there, and you got yourself a skill point.

Enchanted Towers: Skateboard course record II

You'll need to earn 10,000 points before the time runs out to get this skill point.

Spooky Swamp: Destroy all piranha signs

There are eight piranha signs in total throughout his level. Get to burning, Spyro!

Sgt. Byrd's Base: Bomb the gophers

There are seven gophers scattered around this level that you need to drop bombs on. You can spot them running around their holes.

Frozen Altars: Beat yeti in two rounds

It's time to box a yeti. This one is simple, just do not block whatsoever during this fight — that way, you can pump out the most amount of damage. Just spam your high and low attacks to wherever the yeti isn't blocking at the time.

Lost Fleet: Skateboard record time

You'll need to beat this course in 1:45. Use the tricks you learned during the skateboarding challenges to build up boost that you can use to go faster.

Fireworks Factory: Find Agent 9's power-up

During Agent 9's minigame, you'll get to a hallway with just another door in front of you. If you look up at the ceiling, you'll see a red device that you can shoot. This will give you your skill point and a power-up.

Charmed Ridge: The Impossible Tower

In the southwest corner of the map you'll find a Cat Wizard just below a couple of platforms. Get to the highest platform, and directly in front of you should be the Impossible Tower. You're going to have to charge to build up speed, then jump and glide when you're at maximum height. Even if Spyro is a little short of the landing, he should be able to climb up the rest of the way.

Charmed Ridge: Shoot the temple windows

This one is simple. During Sgt. Byrd's minigame, use your rockets to blow the four windows in the temple to kingdom come.

Bentley's Outpost: Push box off the cliff

Eventually, you'll come across a sole box blocking a gateway. Push that baby off the cliff, and claim your victory over storage.

Desert Ruins: Destroy all seaweed

Similar to the last game, there are glowing red seaweed all over the place. This time there are seven, to be exact.

Haunted Tomb: Swim into the dark hole

The dark hole that it is referring to is located on the westernmost part of the map, where the waterfall is. Jump off the bridge and into the water. Then, swim into the dark hole under the bridge.

Dino Mines: Hit all the seahorses

Once you get to the underwater part, there will be four seahorses attempting to attack you. You must ram each and every one of them along the way to get this skill point.

Dino Mines: Hit the secret dino

Toward the end of Agent 9's minigame, you'll see a red dinosaur casually walking in the background, looking for his day to be ruined.

Agent 9's Lab: Blow up all palm trees

There are seven total palm trees throughout this level. Now, go destroy nature!

We hope that this guide helped you on your journey, young dragon. Let us know if you were successful in your quest for the illustrious 100 percent!

