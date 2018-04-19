Trending

Samsung's Foldable Galaxy X: Specs and Release Date Tipped

By Galaxy 

Samsung is said to have showcased a new Galaxy X, but has balked at actually launching it this year.

Some more details have emerged on Samsung's foldable Galaxy X. But it might not hit store shelves as early as planned.

Credit: Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung hosted a Galaxy X showcase at CES earlier this year and unveiled a device that featured three separate OLED panels each measuring 3.5 inches. That's according to a report out of Korea from The Bell that was earlier discovered by SamMobile. Two of those panels come together to create a 7-inch screen when the handset is unfolded. There is also a 3.5-inch screen on the outside of the device that gave information and other critical data, according to the report.

The Galaxy X shown is about the same size as a Galaxy Note 8, according to the report. The screen itself was straight and not curved like you'd find in the Galaxy S9.

Samsung has been working on a foldable smartphone for years and has been showcasing a variety of possible designs to industry partners over that period. Still, there's been some debate over whether the foldable smartphone would fold in or out or come with a rolling mechanism that would allow users to extend its size at will.

Samsung hasn't been shy about discussing a foldable smartphone and even suggested recently that the handset could hit store shelves sometime this year. But The Bell's sources said that Samsung is planning a different strategy. The company will instead try selling the Galaxy X to a select number of markets and with a limited supply to see how well it performs. If things go well, the handset will get a wider release. If they do not, Samsung will discontinue the smartphone.

The smartphone the company showed partners at CES was still a prototype and subject to some changes. By the time the smartphone is finalized and it's sent into production, the report says, Samsung won't be able to release the Galaxy X until next year.

So, once again, it seems the Galaxy X's release date has slipped. And now it appears there's a chance it might never get a wide release. We'll update this report if Samsung decides to comment.