Samsung's Foldable Galaxy X: Specs and Release Date Tipped

Samsung hosted a Galaxy X showcase at CES earlier this year and unveiled a device that featured three separate OLED panels each measuring 3.5 inches. That's according to a report out of Korea from The Bell that was earlier discovered by SamMobile. Two of those panels come together to create a 7-inch screen when the handset is unfolded. There is also a 3.5-inch screen on the outside of the device that gave information and other critical data, according to the report.

The Galaxy X shown is about the same size as a Galaxy Note 8, according to the report. The screen itself was straight and not curved like you'd find in the Galaxy S9.

Samsung has been working on a foldable smartphone for years and has been showcasing a variety of possible designs to industry partners over that period. Still, there's been some debate over whether the foldable smartphone would fold in or out or come with a rolling mechanism that would allow users to extend its size at will.

Samsung hasn't been shy about discussing a foldable smartphone and even suggested recently that the handset could hit store shelves sometime this year. But The Bell's sources said that Samsung is planning a different strategy. The company will instead try selling the Galaxy X to a select number of markets and with a limited supply to see how well it performs. If things go well, the handset will get a wider release. If they do not, Samsung will discontinue the smartphone.

The smartphone the company showed partners at CES was still a prototype and subject to some changes. By the time the smartphone is finalized and it's sent into production, the report says, Samsung won't be able to release the Galaxy X until next year.

So, once again, it seems the Galaxy X's release date has slipped. And now it appears there's a chance it might never get a wide release. We'll update this report if Samsung decides to comment.