Must-Play Games for Your Galaxy S6

If you picked up a Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, you own one of the sexiest and most feature-packed Android smartphones on the market. While you can have plenty of fun toying with the phone's excellent 16-MP camera or simply admiring its astonishing design, there's something else you should do with your new S6: play lots of games.

Armed with Samsung's octa-core Exynos processor and gorgeous 5.1-inch quad-HD display, the Galaxy S6 is one of the best Android phones for gaming. Fortunately, there's no shortage of gorgeous, console-quality games on the Google Play Store that will take full advantage of the S6's powerful specs. Here are our top picks.

Modern Combat 5 (Free)

If you want to test how well the Galaxy S6 can handle blockbuster first-person-shooter action, look no further than Modern Combat 5. This high-octane military shooter offers fluid controls, customizable characters, and, perhaps most importantly, wonderfully detailed environments and realistic lighting effects. You'll never have so much fun watching stuff blow up.

République ($4.99)

Action-stealth game République became such a hit on mobile that it was recently ported to PC, but your Galaxy S6 will do this gorgeous game just as much justice. Casting the player as a woman who must sneak and hack her way through an imposing surveillance network, République provides intuitive one-touch gameplay and plenty of challenging puzzles. It's rare that a mobile game can stand out among its console cousins, but this one fits the bill.

Game of Thrones ($4.99 per episode)

Set in the same world as the hit HBO show of the same name, Telltale's Game of Thrones has everything you love about the series — drama, dragons and death — except you direct how things play out via choice-based gameplay. Whether you're looking to feed your obsession with the world of Westeros or are just seeking a great adventure game, the cinematic action of Game of Thrones will look and play great on the S6.

Goat Simulator ($4.99)

No joke: One of the best ways to put your S6's graphics muscle to the test is to play a really bizarre game about a goat. Goat Simulator is exactly what it sounds like: a game in which you play as a goat and try to destroy as many things as possible. While insanely wacky, Goat Simulator's rich graphics and off-the-wall physics engine make it a great technical showpiece for your shiny new smartphone.

WWE Immortals (Free)

WWE Immortals is what happens when your favorite WWE superstars turn into superheroes and fight each other, Mortal Kombat-style. Fortunately, this wild concoction results in a pretty fun and addicting fighting game, with console-quality graphics and over-the-top finishing moves that are a joy to behold on the S6's quad-HD display. If you want to experience the same fighting system with different characters, you can also check out Injustice: Gods Among Us from DC Comics, as well as the upcoming Android version of Mortal Kombat X.

Asphalt 8: Airborne (Free)

No new smartphone is complete without a high-speed racing game to show off its graphics muscle, and Asphalt 8: Airborne is the best in its class. Aside from its rock-solid gameplay and troves of unlockable cars, Asphalt 8 is simply a joy to look at, from the stunning motion blur that occurs when slamming your nitro, to the realistic weather and damage effects on your vehicle. Just try not to drool; your S6 isn't waterproof.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ($9.99)

If you're looking to spend some serious quality time with your new S6, then Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is well worth a download. A port of the classic Xbox and PC role-playing game, KotOR lets you choose your own path down the light or dark side of the force as you unravel the twists and turns of a story that precedes the Star Wars films. Thanks to the S6's crisp, 5.1-inch display, you'll have plenty of real estate for taking in the game's cinematic cutscenes, or making crucial battle decisions on the fly.

