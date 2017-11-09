Best Photography Gifts 2018
For Photo Lovers
Is there a budding photographer in your life? These inexpensive gifts will help them get started, improve their skills and help them get great prints, too.
From tripods to memory cards—and a few cameras, too—these are the gifts that will appeal to those who have an interest in photography, help them get started, and make the best images possible.
Credit: Moment
Samsung 64GB memory card
Any photographer with a digital camera can easily shoot hundreds or thousands of pictures in one session on the reg. So stop messing around and get a fast card with tons of capacity that works in both standard and microSD slots.
Credit: Samsung
Lenspen Cleaning Kit
Help them take care of their gear with this $25 cleaning kit. It comes with lens paper, a brush, an air blower and a classic LensPen to ensure there's no dust, dirt or other detritus gunking up their camera.
Credit: LENSPEN
Neewer LED Flash
A good flash doesn't need to be expensive. Neewer's flash features 160 LED bulbs for bright, even light, with support for filters for changing color temperature and a dial to control intensity. And because you can use this product as a fill light, the Neewer LED flash is great for people looking to shoot both stills and video.
Credit: Neewer
Joby GorillaPod
Tripods are nice when you have the time and room to set up a shot. But if you're looking to grab a stable pic without all that hassle, Joby's super-easy-to-use GorillaPod will literally bend to your will, so you can grab a shot and keep on moving.
Credit: Joby
AmazonBasics 50-inch lightweight tripod
This aluminum tripod weighs just over a pound and expands from 16.5 inches to 50 inches. It has a three-axis tilting head with a bubble level and comes with a storage bag. It's great for the photographer who's just starting out.
Credit: Amazon
DxO One
Perhaps the best iPhone camera accessory out there, the DxO One is a camera in itself, taking stunning photos. You can use your iPhone as a viewfinder, making all sorts of manual adjustments, and you can use the DxO separately, too. It's great for trips when you don't want to carry a full-size camera.
Credit: DxO
Samsung Gear 360
If you know someone who has a newer Samsung phone, then you know someone who will enjoy the Gear 360. This camera lets them take 360-degree photos and videos, and easily share those shots on Facebook and YouTube.
Credit: Samsung
Polaroid Snap
Preserve your photos both in print and digitally with the Snap. Its 10-megapixel sensor records photos to an SD card (up to 32GB), and the camera also pops out 3 x 2-inch Zink prints in about a minute. It has six picture modes and a self-timer, and it comes in three colors.
Credit: Polaroid
Photography Photo Portrait Studio
Lighting is a key aspect to getting a great portrait, and this mini-studio can help. It comes with three 45-watt compact-fluorescent bulbs, two reflector umbrellas, three tripods (two are 86 inches tall, and one is 28 inches) and a carry case for everything.
Credit: LimoStudio
Nikon D3400
Our favorite camera for less than $500, the D3400 is great for photographers who are new to DSLRs. Its 24-MP sensor takes great photos, has lots of helpful instructions to guide you through settings and even shoots pretty good full-HD video. And its battery will last a long time on a charge.
Credit: Nikon
GoPro Hero5 Session
The small but powerful Hero5 Session has many of the same features as the larger Hero5 — 4K video recording, voice control, electronic video stabilization and a waterproof rating to 33 feet — but packs everything into a cube with sides of about 1.5 inches. It's great for the adventure-seeker in your life.
Credit: GoPro
Moment iPhone lens kit
The iPhone takes great photos on its own, but if you know someone who wants to get more out of their camera, consider Moment's iPhone lenses. The company makes a variety of lenses, from telephoto to macro, and we've found that all of them offer exceptional quality.
Credit: Moment
Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018
A program like Adobe Photoshop Elements is essential if you want to bring out the best in all those photos you took. Elements, which is available for both Macs and PCs, has several modes and will guide amateurs to becoming experts.
Credit: Adobe
Sony DSC-W800
Our favorite compact camera selling for under $100, the DSC-W800 weighs just 3.5 ounces and has a 20-MP sensor and a 5x zoom. That zoom goes from a 26mm (equivalent) wide angle to a 130mm telephoto. The camera's battery is good for about 200 shots. This shooter is great for those photographers looking for something quick, cheap and portable.
Credit: Sony