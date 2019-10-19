20 Best Music Streaming Apps and Services - Paid and Free Ways to Listen

Apple Music (Android, iOS: Free)

Built on a backbone of iTunes Radio and Beats Music, the Apple Music (Android, iOS) streaming service offers subscribers a vast library of more than 30 million songs. Users can create custom playlists, try out new tunes in the "For You" category (which builds recommendations from your listening habits), check out featured content uploaded by artists through the "Connect" or explore curated playlists and the Beats 1 radio station. Free listeners can check out Beats 1, Apple Radio and content on Connect. Those who pony up for the $9.99 monthly subscription get the whole shebang, and an Apple Music subscription is now included with Verizon's Play More and Get More unlimited data plans. (Verizon's two remaining unlimited plans feature six months of Apple Music for free.)