Meet the Jetsons: 9 Sci-Fi Automated Homes

Home Automation in Science Fiction - Tom's Guide

For years, automated houses were the exclusive property of science fiction. But now, increasingly automated houses can do everything from open and close the blinds to lock the front door behind you.

From "The Jetsons" to "Eureka," with a healthy serving of Ray Bradbury in between, science fiction taught us about home automation and showed us what we could expect from the future.

If your house can perform basic functions without you having to lift a finger, it's likely that you have a few of the following science fiction stories to thank.