High-Tech Motorcycles

A Compliation of Dreams

Building on the idea that motorcycles are often a labor of love, and that no one understands that love like bikers themselves, Steve Pritchard, the head of a small British business called Mo2or, brilliantly decided to involve everyday riders with the development of his new bike models. The principle is simple: “Motorcycles designed by drivers”. Basically how it works is that anyone can offer an idea with regards to either technical or design elements. This way, the theory goes, Pritchard will then be able to achieve an ideal motorcycle, which will then be produced in small quantities. The first model from Mo2or, the fruit of 6 weeks of discussions and votes, has been officially named the MO2OR No. 1. It is currently in pre-development stages.