9 Reasons the Pixel 3 Beats the iPhone XS
Why you should pick the Pixel 3
Google has just revealed the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which the search giant believes is superior to Apple's iPhone XS. And Google has a point: not only is the Pixel 3 cheaper than Apple's latest handset, but its camera is smarter, which should make for better photos. Also, Google's got some new AR tricks up its sleeve that may make Animoji look dated and stale. Here are the 9 top ways that the Pixel 3 beats the iPhone XS.
It's much cheaper
With a starting price of $799, the Google Pixel 3 doesn't pack quite the same sticker-shock as the $999 iPhone XS. Both phones give you the same 64GB of storage at their respective prices, so you can spend that extra $200 on things you need -- or pick up Google's $79 Pixel Stand and still have cash to spare. The Pixel 3 XL starts at $899, which is $200 less than the $1,099 iPhone XS Max.
Call Screen battles robocalls
Using a smartphone — or any phone these days — has become a daily battle against robocallers. Finally, Google is giving us a weapon in this fight, using its Duplex technology for a new feature dubbed Call Screen, that will attempt to interview anyone who calls your phone. Call Screen then transcribes the call in real time, so you can see if your caller is worth your attention or not. The best that iPhones can do is suggest that a caller is suggest that the person on the other end may be a robocaller.
Smarter cameras
Apple loves to brag about the iPhone's camera, but the Pixel 3's got a ton of camera tricks for even-better photos. Night Sight makes uses machine learning to take better shots at night, without a flash, which will often create uneven lighting and add red eye annoyances. Super Res Zoom on the Pixel 3 makes Google's photos more detailed, using computational photography intelligence to make images look sharper when you zoom in. Also, Google's Top Shot technology helps you by suggesting the best frame for your subject — so faces and subjects are in focus. The Pixel 3 can even read the expression on your face, with its AI technology, so the phone will snap selfies on its own when you make a funny face or smile.
Built-in Google Lens
Google's Lens technology has helped people learn about the world around them, and the Pixel 3 makes using it easier than ever. Now, Lens is built right into the Pixel 3 camera, and it's activated with a simple long-press, so you can translate that sign in front of you, comparison shop for in-store products and learn about landmarks, animals and plants. The iPhone XS only offers automatic QR-code opening, which Google Lens also includes.
A better selfie cam
Google also touted the wide-angle, front-facing camera on the Pixel 3, something missing from the iPhone XS's single selfie cam. This lens gives you up to 184 percent more room in your selfies, making it easier to fit more friends and other subjects into your image. Mere days ago, I was straining to fit myself and a group of 10 friends into a selfie on my iPhone XS Max, so I'm already green with envy.
More lively and fun AR tricks
While the iPhone XS's built-in AR tricks gives you Animoji and Memoji (animated heads that overlay over your own), Google's Playground looks a lot more exciting. Thanks to a series of partnerships with prominent partners — including Marvel Studios — you'll be able to add animated versions of Iron Man and others into your selfies and videos, for amazing cameos. It's not just for comic book geeks, as an AR version of musician/actor Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) will be dancing onto the Pixel in no time.
USB Type-C with fast wired charging
Apple device owners may be used to charging the iPhone XS over its Lightning port, but the Pixel 3's USB Type-C port makes it a better fit with other gadgets. As laptops — even Apple's MacBook and MacBook Pro — begin to support the modern, reversible Type-C port, the ease of charging all your devices with a single cable is too compelling to deny. The Pixel 2, shown here, also features a Type-C port. And while the iPhone XS Max supports fast wired charging, you need to buy your own cable and power brick, which cost $68 total from Apple. Google packs all that fast-charging goodness in for free, with an 18-watt Type-C fast charger and cable.
Faster wireless charging
Wireless charging is really convenient, saving you the effort of finding and connecting a cable to your phone, but it's not exactly fast. This is why the Pixel 3's 10-watt wireless charging (which works with the pictured $79 Pixel Stand) is a huge deal, when the iPhone XS maxes out at 7.5 watts. This will make every second of Qi-based charging all the more powerful, allowing wireless charging to get closer to its full potential.
The Pixel 3 still packs a fingerprint sensor
Apple loves to tout the security of the iPhone XS's Face ID unlock, but many of us wanted to hold (pun intended) onto Touch ID, the fingerprint-based biometric security method that died with the home button. For those who still prefer to use their digits and not their face, the Pixel 3 phones retain Google's Pixel Imprint sensor, which recognizes fingerprints for fast unlocking.