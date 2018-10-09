9 Reasons the Pixel 3 Beats the iPhone XS

Smarter cameras

Apple loves to brag about the iPhone's camera, but the Pixel 3's got a ton of camera tricks for even-better photos. Night Sight makes uses machine learning to take better shots at night, without a flash, which will often create uneven lighting and add red eye annoyances. Super Res Zoom on the Pixel 3 makes Google's photos more detailed, using computational photography intelligence to make images look sharper when you zoom in. Also, Google's Top Shot technology helps you by suggesting the best frame for your subject — so faces and subjects are in focus. The Pixel 3 can even read the expression on your face, with its AI technology, so the phone will snap selfies on its own when you make a funny face or smile.