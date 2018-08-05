Best Smartphones for Seniors 2018

Smartphones with senior-friendly features

Shopping for a smartphone if you're a senior isn't any different from how anyone else finds the right mobile device: look at the top-rated smartphones, and find the one that best fits your needs and budget. But suppose you don't want to pay top dollar for a phone? Or your needs are affected by some of the side effects of getting older, such as diminished eyesight and reduced dexterity. You've still got options that otherwise may be off the beaten path for other smartphone shoppers.

Using some smartphone-buying advice aimed at seniors, we've rounded up seven phones that could prove appealing. The following devices offer big and bright screens, helpful controls or attractive prices — or some combination of those traits. (And if you're looking for a wireless provider, we've got advice on both low-cost cellphone plans as well as high-data plans aimed specifically at seniors.)

Credit: Shutterstock