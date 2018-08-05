Best Smartphones for Seniors 2018
Smartphones with senior-friendly features
Shopping for a smartphone if you're a senior isn't any different from how anyone else finds the right mobile device: look at the top-rated smartphones, and find the one that best fits your needs and budget. But suppose you don't want to pay top dollar for a phone? Or your needs are affected by some of the side effects of getting older, such as diminished eyesight and reduced dexterity. You've still got options that otherwise may be off the beaten path for other smartphone shoppers.
Using some smartphone-buying advice aimed at seniors, we've rounded up seven phones that could prove appealing. The following devices offer big and bright screens, helpful controls or attractive prices — or some combination of those traits. (And if you're looking for a wireless provider, we've got advice on both low-cost cellphone plans as well as high-data plans aimed specifically at seniors.)
Best iPhone: iPhone 7 Plus
Because this phone came out in 2016, you can get it for a reduced price. Apple currently sells the iPhone 7 Plus for $669, or $330 less than an iPhone X. You'll still get a big, 5.5-inch screen on a phone that's capable of running the latest version of iOS. You won't sacrifice too much regarding performance, either; though if you want the latest and greatest hardware, you can pay $130 more for an iPhone 8 Plus and its blazing A11 Bionic processor.
Easiest to use: Jitterbug Smart
The $149 Jitterbug Smart is designed with seniors in mind — or at least seniors making the jump from feature phones to smartphones who aren't particularly eager to spend a lot of time tinkering with Android. Instead of icons, the phone features a stacked menu of apps — Phone, Text Messages, Email and others — that's aimed to allow easier navigation by less tech-savvy users who still want to stay connected. The $149 phone has some modest specs, and you're locked into using it with a service plan from GreatCall. But the Jitterbug Smart is a low-cost option for seniors with basic smartphone needs.
Best under $250: Moto G5 Plus
If you don't want to spend a lot of money on your phone, Motorola remains our favorite budget smartphone maker, and there's still plenty to like about the Moto G5 Plus, even if the phone is a year old. You'll get an easy-to-use device with a super-bright screen and a long-lasting battery. You can find the phone for $230 or less, depending on where you buy from. And if you'd prefer a more recent model, the Moto G6 doesn't cost that much more at $249.
Brightest screen: LG G7 ThinQ
This is the most expensive phone on our list, at $750. But the LG G7 ThinQ offers the brightest screen — we measured it at 900 nits when we cranked up the display's brightness to 100 percent — so seeing what's on the screen will never be an issue, even in bright daylight. The 19.5:9 aspect ratio makes this 6.1-inch phone easier to hold than other big-screen phones. And its AI-powered cameras take a lot of the guesswork out of capturing great photos.
Great performance for less: Galaxy S8
Sure, you could opt for the more current Galaxy S9 if you demand the latest hardware and top-of-the-line performance from your phone. But the Galaxy S8 remains a solid performer, and it's got the same 5.8-inch Infinity Display found on Samsung's newer phone. More appealing is a price tag that continues to drop as Samsung introduces newer phones. You can find an S8 for around $500 unlocked, and you can get one even lower if you buy a refurbished phone or find a good deal through a wireless carrier.
Biggest display: ZTE Blade Z Max
You'll have to go through MetroPCS to grab this $119 phablet. But if your eyes demand the biggest screen possible, you'll find plenty to like about the bright, colorful 6-inch display on ZTE's budget phone. The Blade Z Max also offers decent battery life.
Best keyboard: BlackBerry Key2
If you're not sure about using on-screen keyboards, you can still find a few devices with physical keys. The most appealing to seniors would be the just-released BlackBerry Key2, which has keys larger than the BlackBerry KeyOne that came before it. Just be aware that the price is a little steep at the moment at $649, and that the physical keyboard means you'll have less screen to work with.
