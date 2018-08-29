The 16 Best Video Game Soundtracks

Remember Me

For gamers who want some of the smartest electronic music ever created, Remember Me's soundtrack is a must-listen. Every melody in the Olivier Deriviere-composed soundtrack is technological genius; each tune feels as if it were literally ripped from the innards of a futuristic computer. Beats are fragmented, glitchy and fraught with confusion — all part of Deriviere's deliberate design, as he wished to stay thematically consistent with the game's story, which is about a lost woman recovering her memories in a dystopian future Paris. That's also why Deriviere made sure players received the game's full main theme only at the final battle, though bits and pieces of it are scattered throughout earlier portions of the adventure. That amazing degree of foresight and vision is only part of what makes this soundtrack so incredible. The rest of its merits stem from old-fashioned quality and listenability.

Credit: Capcom