The 25 Best Video Game Characters of All Time

Dante (Devil May Cry)

Son of Sparda, and ultimate half human and demon badass, Dante is your friendly neighborhood demon slayer for hire. During the events of the first Devil May Cry, we got a taste of Dante's charming and cocky personality when he's hired to stop the demon king from entering the mortal realm. After slicing and dicing a bunch of demons in a nightmare-fueled mansion, we dove deep into a tear=jerking emotional roller coaster when the villain, Mundus, uses Dante's family to get into his head. It proved that there was more depth to this character than his cool anime-guy persona.

Even toward the end of DMC 3, Dante and Vergil's final fight was, despite being hard, incredibly depressing because he had to stop his own brother to save the world. Dante may affect a nonchalant attitude, but he cares deeply about humanity. The whole motto in DMC is that "devils never cry," but because he's half human, he can cry. The humanity inside him feels the pain of the family he’s lost, and, yes, that makes me cry, too. The iconic white-haired devil will reappear in Devil May Cry 5. — Rami Tabari

Credit: Capcom